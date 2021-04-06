LNG as a Fuel Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021

The LNG as a Fuel market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global LNG as a Fuel Market with its specific geographical regions.

The LNG as a fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as gradual shift from conventional energy sources such as coal to cleaner energy sources such as natural gas for power generation, along with increase in use of LNG for transportation are expected to help grow the market. However, the high cost and complexities of the LNG production plants, and the infrastructure required for safe distribution of LNG have somewhat hampered the growth of the market.

– There have been a significant shift in the transportation industry from conventional sources to a much cleaner and affordable sources such as LNG in the recent years. In countries such as China the growth of LNG based vehicles from 2012 to 2018 amounts over 600%.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period mainly due to increased focus on shift towards cleaner fuel for both energy generation and transportation.

Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., BP Plc, China National Petroleum Corporation, Conoco Philips, Eni S.p.A

Transportation Application to Dominate the Market

– LNG use for transportation have shown a significant growth in recent years and is expected to do so in the forecasted period.

– There have been significant rise in LNG based heavy duty trucks in China, aiming at reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The number of LNG trucks rose from around 35,000 in 2012 to 235,000 in 2018 and LNG buses rose from around 14,000 in 2012 to 122,000 in 2018.

– EU have also been aiming at increasing its LNG based heavy duty transportation system and have managed to get a growth of over 250% from 2016 to 2018.

– The strict regulations in response to climate change have put pressure on shipping vessels to choose LNG in place oil. At the beginning of March 2018, there were more than 120 vessels burning LNG, with more than two-third operating in Europe

Competitive Landscape:

The LNG as a fuel market is moderately consolidated with some of the major companies holding a major share of the market. Some key players are Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., BP Plc, Petro China among others.

