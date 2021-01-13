Livraria Lello has free entry this Wednesday and offers books

Porto’s historic area celebrates its 115th anniversary on January 13th. And new projects are announced.

On the occasion of the 115th anniversary, Livraria Lello will be offering books and free entry this Wednesday, January 13th, according to the announced room. In addition, they will introduce several new projects that they will develop this year.

The doors are open between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The first 115 visitors receive “O Feiticeiro de Oz”, edited by Lello himself, in an adaptation of the original text by L. Frank Baum by Adélia Carvalho. Gonçalo Viana is responsible for the illustrations.

A special birthday ceremony will take place in the morning, which can be followed online. Marisa Liz and Tiago Pais Dias from Amor Electro interpret the theme “Over The Rainbow” from the film “The Wizard of Oz”.

Some projects that Lello will develop in the course of 2021 will also be presented. This includes the creation of a cultural space.