Living the full experience will cost you your dignity and an exorbitant amount

Cyberpunk 2077 will be out in a week. After many postponements, the next CD Projekt RED title should finally land on consoles and PCs. An event game that is obviously entitled to its share of collector’s editions and derivatives. And to enjoy the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience, you need to put your dignity aside and empty your PEL.

Cooperations that no longer know what to do with them

In development for many years, some would say too much, Cyberpunk 2077 has been approached by many, many brands. Cyberpunk 2077 is a ready-to-use gaming device or even a smartphone and can be found in many stables. Many collaborations are primarily aimed at one type of person: cyberpunk enthusiasts who love black and adore yellow.

However, since Cyberpunk 2077 is an event game, these collaborations are associated with costs that can be traced back to years of hype. And to get your hands on all the products from the collaboration, you have to spend almost € 3,000. If you are more interested in a specific product, you know you can find the list below. Enough to get the most out of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Unsurprisingly, Cyberpunk 2077 has a full collector’s edition. An expensive collector that is worth gold. And with good reason, it can get your hands on:

A box with the game in disc version (consoles) or a code (PC). A reversible jacket. A steel book for collectors. A 25 cm V statuette in action. A hardcover art book. Metal pins. A Quadra-V-Tech metal keychain. An annotated copy of The Night City Guidebook in an NCPD Evidence Bag Embroidered Patches A Compendium of the Game World and Lore Night City Postcards A Night City Map A Set of Stickerbomb Stickers The Soundtrack (Digital Bonus) The Cyberpunk 2077 Comic: Your Voice (Digital Bonus) A small artbook with a selection of works of art from the game (digital bonus) the original book Cyberpunk 2020 (digital bonus) desktop and mobile wallpapers (digital bonus)

the xbox one X Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 also benefits from a limited edition Xbox One X on the occasion of its release. This 1TB Xbox One X is head-to-toe with Cyberpunk 2077, plus a collector controller and a month-long trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The digital version of the game is included and can of course be downloaded for publication. A console that was sold a few months ago and the price has already doubled. So you have to put your hand in your wallet if you want to purchase this collection console.

RAZER VIPER ULTIMATE with charging station – CYBERPUNK 2077 Edition

This Razer optical and wireless mouse features an ambidextrous design, 20,000 DPI, intelligent tracking, hyperspeed wireless technology and a proprietary Focus + optical sensor. A particularly yellow mouse that will no doubt appeal to some gamers. Note that the charging station is included. A mouse that is absolutely out of stock everywhere, except on eBay, where the bids exceed several hundred euros.

the RAZER GIGANTUS V2 XXL mouse pad and the Cyberpunk 2077 phone case

Use a Gigantus V2 XXL mouse pad from Razer to accompany your Razer Viper Ultimate. To create it, you just have to go to the brand’s website right there. If you want to reduce the size, there are three models available: large, medium or XXL. Two designs are available, one is yellow and features the image of Cyberpunk 2077, and the other is a tribute to the samurai group. In addition to these mouse pads, you can also design your mobile phone case, regardless of whether you have a Samsung or an Apple smartphone.

ONEPLUS 8T CYBERPUNK EDITION

The OnePlus 8T was announced exclusively for the Chinese market and has a 6.55-inch screen (2400 x 1080p), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, as well as a block with 4 modules Photos on the back (48 + 16 + 5 + 2 MP). It also has a 4500 mAh battery that is compatible with 65W fast charge. A collector’s smartphone that can be imported at a relatively expensive price.

SECRETLAB TITANIUM PLAY CHAIR CYBERPUNK 2077

To increase your comfort and cyberpunk experience, Secretlab quickly offered a Cyberpunk 2077 chair. A collector’s version of its 2020 editions of its Omega and Titanium chairs. Unfortunately, these products have been taken by storm and are out of stock. Some copies were available at relatively high prices on sites like eBay. But if you love you don’t count, do you?

STEELSERIES ARCTIS 1 CYBERPUNK 2077 NETRUNNER EDITION

Anyone who says chair, console and mouse means gaming headset. On the Steelseries side, the Arctis 1 Wireless gets a Cyberpunk 2077 edition for the occasion. This multi-platform headset benefits from a USB-C connection, sleek design, and quality speakers. Unlike others, this product is available.

SAMURAI VARSITY jacket

To wear your love for Cyberpunk 2077 straight away, you can head to CD Projekt Red’s official store. The Polish studio offers many products there, like this Samurai Versity jacket. It is offered in the studio’s European store at a price of € 49 and is only available in size S.

CYBERPUNK 2077 BACKPACK

In addition to the jacket or hoodies available in stores, you should also get your hands on a backpack. A 20 liter donut bag with 13 different compartments. A backpack for an ambiguous price: € 99. Unfortunately, the product is out of stock in the European store.

a 12 inch Johny Silverhand figure

To make your interior as good as possible, the coveted character of Johny Silverhand, played on screen by actor Keanu Reeves, materializes in the form of a 30-centimeter statuette. A base with a diameter of 18 cm and a hand-painted figure for an officially licensed collector’s item.