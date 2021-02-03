Livestock Monitoring Market: Global Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

The global livestock monitoring market size is accounted to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The increasing number of cattle is a primary factor to drive the market growth. The rising adoption of IoT enabled devices for real-time monitoring and increasing cases of diseases among herd animals is projected to fuel the market growth.

The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020 and accounted to hold around 40% of the market share in terms of revenue. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of livestock monitoring to enhance productivity and management.

The report titled “Livestock Monitoring Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Livestock Monitoring industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Livestock Monitoring market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Livestock Monitoring Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Livestock Monitoring Market Segmentation:

By Component

By Animal Type

By Application

By Region

List of Key companies:

DeLaval Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Afimilk Ltd.

Sensaphone

BouMatic

MSD Animal Health

Dairymaster

Fancom BV

Lely

Fullwood Packo

Key Questions Answered by Livestock Monitoring Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

