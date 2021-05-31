Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period

Liver Disease Diagnostics: Introduction

The liver performs various vital functions in the body including metabolizing and detoxifying substances that would otherwise be harmful to the body; converting nutrients derived from food into essential blood components; producing bile, proteins, and enzymes, maintaining hormone balances; storing some vitamins; help the immune system fight infection; and removing bacteria from the blood

However, global increase in the chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders is increasing the global burden of liver disease, thus driving the global liver disease diagnostics market

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Increase in number of patients in developing as well as in developed economies across the globe is anticipated to fuel the liver disease diagnostics market during the forecast period

Most prevalent types of liver disease are fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, and liver cirrhosis

Hepatitis usually is diagnosed when a liver biopsy indicates liver degeneration, fibrosis, inflammatory changes, and other changes to liver cells. Common clinical signs of hepatitis include swollen liver, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Patients also may experience fever, liver failure, jaundice, and bleeding.

According to National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in 2018, of the 83,517 liver disease deaths in the U.S. among individuals ages 12 and older, 42.8 percent involved alcohol.

Laboratory Tests to Lead Global Market

The global liver disease diagnostics market can be segmented based on test type, indication, distribution channel, and region

In terms of test type, the global liver disease diagnostics market can be classified into imaging, laboratory tests, endoscopy, biopsy, and others. Various laboratory tests to detect different liver conditions include alanine aminotransferase (ALT), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), total bilirubin, direct bilirubin, albumin, total protein, and lactate dehydrogenase (LD or LDH). Imaging tests include ultrasound, CT (computed tomography) scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), MRCP (magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography), PTC (percutaneous transhepatic cholangiogram), and ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography).

Based on end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and imaging laboratories

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Market for Liver Disease Diagnostics

The global liver disease diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Robust expansion of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to a rise in the prevalence of liver disease due to an increase in alcohol consumption in developing countries of Asia, which is a major factor boosting the demand for liver disease diagnostics. New product launches in China, India, and Japan and rigorous marketing campaigns adopted by leading players to gain a competitive advantage are anticipated to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Leading players in the global liver disease diagnostics market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

bioMérieux SA

