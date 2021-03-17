Live Streaming Market – Revolutionary Trends 2027

“

Market Dynamics

Global Live Streaming Market is expected to reach USD 247,275 Million by 2027 to register a CAGR of 28.1% during the projected period. Live video streaming is trending nowadays due to the increasing acceptance of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Hotstar, and many more. Moreover, the growing popularity of esports and video games increased among millennials and generation Z, live video game streaming gained momentum, thereby boosting the global live streaming market. Moreover, in 2018 as per the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), more than 67% of consumers, globally, have streamed live video content, and 52% of that group prefer free, ad-supported live streaming apart from the subscription-based services. Further, 47% of customers, have reported a tremendous surge in their live streaming activity since last year, worldwide. Additionally, social platforms are expected to source live video content, and TV is the most popular type of live video content accessed.

The global live streaming market is expected to witness an incredible market growth owing to the current outbreak of the Covid 19 crisis people are avoiding huge gatherings and increasing live streaming. Besides, the services offered by a few big players such as Amazon, Twitch, Vimeo, IBM Corporation, Facebook, and Google. This pandemic is expected to increase the compound annual growth rate by 28.1% during the review period. Based on end-users the live streaming platform is being widely used by esports organizers, music concert organizers, and educational institutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The prominent Players of the Global Live Streaming Market are Diecast (US), Flux Broadcast (UK), Huya, Inc. (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Twitch Interactive, Inc. (US), EventStreaming.TV (UK), Periscope (UK), Vimeo (US), AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IBM Corporation (US), Instagram, Inc.(US), Empire Video Productions, LLC (US), Streaming.hr (Croatia), and Amazon.com, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation

Live Streaming Market has been bifurcated into Component and End-User. Based on the component segment the global live streaming market has been categorized into platforms and services.

Depending on end-user segment, the live streaming market has been classified into media & entertainment, esports, events, education, retail, governments, and others. End-users is broadly using live streaming platforms to interact with and entertain the intended audience.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the global live streaming market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific contributes to the leading global live streaming market owing to the large population of youth in the region. Besides, the regional market growth is attributed to the proliferation of live video-streaming services and the increasing consumer preference for live streaming over conventional television channels where users requested to wait for their favorite programs to be telecasted.

