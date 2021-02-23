Live E-commerce Market 2021-2028 Transforming Shopping with Streamlist, Inly Media Co, Tencent, Rocket Internet, Byte Dance, Gravy Live, Wayfair, Sea Group, Shunwang, Livby, Mogu Inc, Alibaba, Kwai, ShopShops, Amazon, ST&SAT, Shoclef

Live streaming ecommerce is a way to digitally replicate the shopping experience at a physical store, just as the population has had to get used to social contact via Zoom. Several social platforms, like Snapchat and TikTok, were already experimenting with sales possibilities through shopable contents and videos.

The latest ecommerce growth forecast from eMarketer suggests that globally ecommerce sales will increase to 16% of all sales in 2020. This is an increase of 19%. The declining percentage change shows that growth rates for ecommerce are declining, although they are still positive.

In 2019, e-commerce sales accounted for 11 percent of all retail sales in United States, It is expected to reach 15 percent in 2022. In 2017, the leading e-retailer in the United States was Amazon with 54.47 billion U.S. dollars in e-commerce sales of physical goods in the United States.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Streamlist, Inly Media Co., Ltd, Rocket Internet, Byte Dance, Gravy Live, Wayfair Inc, Sea Group, Shunwang, Livby, Mogu Inc, Alibaba, Kwai, ShopShops, Amazon, ST&SAT, Shoclef & Tencent.

Market segmentation by product type:

Clothes

Cosmetics

Daily Necessities

Food & Other

Market segmentation by Application:

Domestic

Transboundary

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Live E-commerce market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

