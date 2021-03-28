Live Chat Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Live chat is a real-time communication software, which is increasingly used by website providers to interact directly with visitors on their websites through the combination of survey forms, instant messaging, or chat. It enables real-time communication between two users through a connected device, which is appropriate for low to moderately complex product support. Live chat software is based on client server model, which allows client to start session after logging into user account. It helps organizations to serve customers without being intrusive.
Increase in popularity of live chat, rise in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and number of advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support are the key factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization and continuous increase in demand for web self-services restrain the market. Integration of social media and live chat software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market. In addition, increase in awareness about benefits of the live chat software, which includes increased sales, enhanced customer engagement, reduced expenses, and others is expected to create growth opportunities for this market.
The global live chat software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Product type segment covered in this study includes informational live chat systems, sales live chat systems, and customer service live chat systems. Based on end user, the market is categorized into telecommunication and IT, retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (entertainment, media, education, government, and real estate). By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the dominant players of the global live chat software market include LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global live chat software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the live chat software market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Informational Live Chat Systems
Sales Live Chat Systems
Customer Service Live Chat Systems
BY END USER
Telecommunication and IT
Retail
BFSI
Travel and hospitality
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others (Entertainment, Media, Education, Government, Real Estate)
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
LogMeIn, Inc.
LivePerson, Inc.,
Zendesk
SnapEngage
Livechat, Inc.
Olark
Kayako, Inc.
Freshdesk, Inc.
Woopra, Inc.
Provide Support LLC