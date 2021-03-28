Live Chat Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Live chat is a real-time communication software, which is increasingly used by website providers to interact directly with visitors on their websites through the combination of survey forms, instant messaging, or chat. It enables real-time communication between two users through a connected device, which is appropriate for low to moderately complex product support. Live chat software is based on client server model, which allows client to start session after logging into user account. It helps organizations to serve customers without being intrusive.

Increase in popularity of live chat, rise in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and number of advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support are the key factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization and continuous increase in demand for web self-services restrain the market. Integration of social media and live chat software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market. In addition, increase in awareness about benefits of the live chat software, which includes increased sales, enhanced customer engagement, reduced expenses, and others is expected to create growth opportunities for this market.

The global live chat software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Product type segment covered in this study includes informational live chat systems, sales live chat systems, and customer service live chat systems. Based on end user, the market is categorized into telecommunication and IT, retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (entertainment, media, education, government, and real estate). By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players of the global live chat software market include LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Informational Live Chat Systems

Sales Live Chat Systems

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

BY END USER

Telecommunication and IT

Retail

BFSI

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Entertainment, Media, Education, Government, Real Estate)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

