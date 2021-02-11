Live Cell Imaging Market Global Competitive Insights and Outlook 2021-2025
The Market Research on the “Live Cell Imaging Market 2021-2025”, now available with market insights reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Live Cell Imaging Market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Live Cell Imaging investments from 2021 till 2025.
The global Live Cell Imaging market size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.
Live cell imaging is the study of cells in real time using the images obtained from screening systems and microscopes. The technology has altered the approach of scientists to study proteins, molecular interactions and internal structures of cells, cellular processes and understand biological functions. It enables them to observe cells to get an in-depth analysis instead of studying the images of fixed cells.
The prominent players in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market:
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea), Sartorius AG (Germany), Etaluma, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Others.
Based on Types, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into:
Instruments
Consumables
Software
Other
Based on Application, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into:
Cell Biology
Stem Cells
Developmental Biology
Drug Discovery
Other
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Live Cell Imaging Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).
Major Highlights of TOC
Chapter 1: Report Overview
Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions
Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type
Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled
Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Chapter 10: Market Dynamics
Chapter 11: Industry Forecast
Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source
