Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Growing Vigorously at US$ 403.7 Million in 2021 with Top Key Players: Quay Pharmaceuticals, Cobra Biologics Limited, Cerbios-Pharma SA, List Biological Labs, Inc., Arranta Bio, BacThera, Luina Bio Pty Ltd

The global market for Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing was valued at US$ 403.7 Mn in 2021, recording a promising CAGR of +6% during the period of 2021-2028.

A live biotherapeutic product comprises a live microorganism that is used for the cure or treatment and prevention of disease. The live biotherapeutic industry experiencing enormous research and development activities to develop products for various diseases and applications.

There are a few microbiome-based product candidates in phase II/III trials, which are anticipated to drive the market’s growth in the short-mid term. According to our estimates, the microbiome-based therapeutics market is projected to be worth over USD 2.1 billion by 2028, growing at an annualized rate of over 38%.

Top Key Players:

Quay Pharmaceuticals, Cobra Biologics Limited, Cerbios-Pharma SA, List Biological Labs, Inc., Arranta Bio, BacThera, Luina Bio Pty Ltd, 4D pharma plc, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, Capsugel, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Paragon Bioservices, UAS Labs, Biose, Cobra Biologics, Cerbios, Inpac Probiotics, BJP Laboratories, S-Biomedic, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, BiomX, Universal Stabilization Technologies, Assembly Biosciences, Wacker Biotech, and Chung Mei Pharmaceutical

For the purpose of the study, the global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more focus on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

The competitive hierarchy of the global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing market has been provided by presenting the comparative study of global leading companies. An expert team of researchers profiles some of the leading key players operating in the global regions. Adoption of new technologies, platforms, and tools from the top level industries are also elaborated with in-depth knowledge about it.

This specific report offers in-depth insights for boosting the performance of the companies. The utilization and increasing needs will drive the global market in the forecast period. It incorporates massive data of target market with respect to various terminologies. With the help of a research report, various readers can formulate complex business decisions by evaluating challenges in front of the businesses.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market project.

