Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast 2021-2025: Demand, Business Growth, Opportunity, Application, Cost, sales, Type, Size, Top Manufacturers Analysis – BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan)

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Lithium-Ion Battery industry together with projections and forecast to 2025.

“Increasing usage of consumer electronics propelling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.”

The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 94.4 billion by 2025 from USD 44.2 billion in 2020.Consumer electronics require power sources that have high energy and power density to run the devices smoothly; hence all consumer electronics products use lithium-ion batteries as the primary source of power.

Key Players-

BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Toshiba (Japan) are a few leading players in the lithium-ion battery market.

“Lithium-ion battery market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years”

The lithium-ion battery industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The automotive, consumer electronics, and power industry applications are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region. Countries such as China, the Netherlands, and Germany have implemented many initiatives and are setting strict regulations to support the growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is expected to support the growth of the lithium-ion batteries market.

Following is the breakup of the primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 32%

Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 32% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 44%,Directors – 38%, and Others – 18%

C-Level Executives – 44%,Directors – 38%, and Others – 18% By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 19%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report would help leaders/new entrants in the lithium-ion battery market in the following ways:

The report segments the lithium-ion battery industry comprehensively and provides the market size estimation for all sub segments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the lithium-ion battery market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Arriving At The Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing The Market Size By Top-Down Analysis

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumption

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

And More…

