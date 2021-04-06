Lithium-ion Battery Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation

The Lithium-ion Battery market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Lithium-ion Battery Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for lithium-ion battery is expected to register a CAGR of 22.58%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Major factors driving the market studied are the emergence of new and exciting markets, via electric vehicle and energy storage systems (ESS), for both commercial and residential applications, declining lithium-ion battery prices, and the increasing sale of consumer electronics. However, the increasing demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Request sample copy of this report at!

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950385/lithium-ion-battery-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

– The industrial application dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to its high energy density, fast recharge capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements.

– Recycling of Li-ion batteries is expected to secure the supply of raw materials, such as lithium and cobalt, and reduce the reliance on extracting and refining materials from mineral resources. Recycling of lithium-ion battery that is currently being used in electric vehicles offers an excellent opportunity for companies to utilize the refined constituent materials, for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries that are to be used for Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest contribution coming from countries, such as China and India.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Lithium-ion Battery market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Sony Corporation, Tesla Inc., Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Competitive Landscape

Industrial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The penetration of lithium-ion batteries is growing in the industrial sector, globally, on account of expansion in industrial infrastructure, increasing economic viability of energy storage deployment, and growing need to reduce grid dependency for power supply.

– Although pumped hydro storage dominates the total installed storage power capacity, battery-based electricity storage systems are developing rapidly, with falling costs and improving performance.

– Encouraging incentives taken by the governments, such as net metering, have encouraged the installation of rooftop solar PV systems. Battery storage is an important part of rooftop solar PV power generation process, as solar energy is intermittent and unavailable during the night.

– The usage of lithium-ion battery-based solar home systems, and off-grid solar lighting and charging products, as well as in solar PV mini-grids, have increased in the Asia-Pacific and African regions.

Major Highlights of Lithium-ion Battery Market report:

-Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Inquire for Discount at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950385/lithium-ion-battery-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape:

The lithium-ion battery market is fragmented, with several global and regional players contesting for attention in a fairly-contested market space. The major companies include Panasonic Corporation, Tesla Inc., Samsung SDI, LG Chem Ltd, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL).

Table of Contents

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Lithium-ion Battery players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Lithium-ion Battery business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Lithium-ion Battery business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.