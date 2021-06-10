Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021 Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2027

A Li-ion or lithium-ion battery can be termed as a rechargeable battery that utilizes lithium ions as the vital or indispensable components of its electrochemistry. In the last decade, Li-ion batteries have become a great buzz in the electronics industry, as they have found their wide application in smart phones, laptops, and several personal digital assistant devices. Especially, as technology tends to progress at a fast pace, emphasizing on mobility and speed, the significance of consistent portable power has turned out to be huge indeed. Rechargeable Li-Ion batteries have also become popular as a reliable power source for several household equipment such as cleaning tools too.

This post is going to confer on the advantages of lithium-ion batteries and why they are being highly referred over their nickel-based counterparts.

Easy maintenance- Unlike inundated lead-acid strings with water heights that call for constant monitoring, Li-ion batteries do not entail to be watered at all. This certainly eases up the maintenance required to get the batteries functioning properly. In short, these batteries do away with the gruesome task of engine maintenance completely.

Durability and prolonged service: A number of studies and surveys have been conducted in this regard and the usual lifespan of a Li-ion battery can be as elongated as nearly ten years. This, in turn, aids in providing individuals with the best return on investment. Considering this particular measure, lithium-ion battery technology can certainly be regarded as an economical choice.

Comparatively low downtime for a machine- Taking recourse to fast-charging lithium-ion strings gives way to less downtime for a device while it’s fastened or trussed to a charging point. This way, it ascertains the fast that the cleaning processes do not really have to be premeditated around the requirement to let a set get charged completely in between usages. This makes things pretty much simpler for the team members in several industry verticals.

Safe features: Use of Li-ion batteries happens to enhance indoor air quality and diminishes the threats of mishaps by eradicating exposure to combustible battery acid and fuels.

An eco-friendly choice- Li A ion battery also happen to dole out remarkable environmental aids over other fossil fuel choices. There is no doubt that rise in number of electric vehicles has certainly made an instant impact in the reduction of carbon footprints.

Relatively low self-discharge ratio- Li-ion series also come up with a comparatively low self-discharge pace. Self-discharge is a regular, irrevocable phenomenon for battery strings, where compound reactions inside the sets shrink up their ability even when they are not in use. The self-discharge pace of Li-ion strings crest at around five percent within the first twenty four hours after putting the set on charge, and then ends by one-two percent per month. On the contrary, their nickel-based counterparts tend to drop around fifteen percent of their efficiency post charge and another fifteen percent per month.

High energy concentration– As a highly responsive element, lithium comes with the very ability to let out and stock up substantial volumes of energy, letting Li-ion batteries to cram up a high energy capability in a small dimension. This definitely makes sure that these batteries tend to last for longer periods between charges than that of other rechargeable series, along with keeping up their high level of performance too. It’s a big punch indeed!

The automotive segment constituted more than half of the lithium-ion battery market revenue in 2017, as electric & hybrid vehicles are the major consumers of lithium-ion batteries. This segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the study period, as rapid technological advancements hasfueled the demand for these batteries by 2025. The report analyzes other prominent segments including electronics, industrial, and others.

The lithium-ion battery market in Asia-Pacific contributed about 40% of the total market share in 2017. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing sales of automobiles in developing economies such as India and China. However, North America region would register the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the study period, owing to surge in product consumption in the automotive sector in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The key players analyzed in the lithium-ion battery market report include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LITEC Co., Toshiba Corporation, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Power (LGCPI), A123 Systems, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

