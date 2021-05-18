Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market: Which Company Holds Highest Market Share?

The Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market in Numbers

Lithium-ion battery cathode market recorded a CAGR of ~ 9% between 2014 and 2018.

between 2014 and 2018. Global sales of lithium-ion battery cathode were estimated at ~235,000 tons in 2018, and are likely to register a CAGR of ~ 13% between 2019 and 2029.

between 2019 and 2029. East Asia will maintain its lead in the lithium-ion battery cathode market, upheld by the perpetual rise in the production of electric vehicles.

South Asia is anticipated to remain the high-growth market for lithium-ion battery cathode, as ample opportunities have been created for the automotive industry, from the spread of urban sprawl.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market – Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery cathode market operates amid a high degree of consolidation with only a handful of players operating in the top tier. The leading players accounting for ~50% of the total lithium-ion battery cathode market shares, include Umicore SA, BASF SE, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

The Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

