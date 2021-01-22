Lithium-Ion Batteries Market 2021 Technology Advancement and Demand – A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI

Lithium-Ion Batteries Global Market Report 2020

Safety concerns towards lithium-ion batteries is the major challenge faced by the lithium-ion batteries market. Lithium-ion batteries generate large amounts of energy, associated with the risk of explosion or fire. The temperature in lithium-ion batteries should never rise above 130C which may lead to thermal runaway. Major causes of failure in lithium-ion batteries can be a puncture, overcharge, overheating, short circuit, internal cell failure, and deficiencies in the manufacturing process. For example, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported around 206 airport Li-ion battery explosion incidents between March 1991 and January 2018. Several Tesla Model S sedans caught fire after battery shield getting damaged by road debris in 2013. Therefore, inadequate safety in lithium-ion batteries hindering the lithium-ion batteries markets growth.

The global lithium-ion batteries market was worth $31.36 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.16% and reach $61.14 billion by 2023.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Johnson Controls.

Latest news and developments:

October 9, 2019: The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. It can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society.

The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period. Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density. The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology. High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery markets growth.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Lithium-Ion Batteries market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.

the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Lithium-Ion Batteries in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Batteries market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Batteries market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

