Lithium Chemicals Market Is Projected To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 35.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026 | Leading Players- Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited

Lithium Chemicals Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This marketing report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. An influential Lithium Chemicals Market report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Global lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Global lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others

Lithium Chemicals Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Lithium Chemicals Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Lithium Chemicals manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO.,, Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co.,, Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co,, Talison Lithium Pty Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Production Expansion:

In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum

In March 2019, Nemaska Lithium has expanded their production of battery grade lithium hydroxide, which is a long-term agreement with Johnson Matthey that is involved in the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide. With this expansion, the company will be able to penetrate more into the market

