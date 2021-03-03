Lithium Chemical Market: Trends and Operational Strategies 2020-2027| Top Business Competitors- Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd

Lithium Chemical Market document consists of a significant data that provides future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. Estimations about the CAGR value’s up and down for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this report. The report highlights myriad of market insights which help with the more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to place specific brands in the best way. Global Lithium Chemical Industry analysis report is a definite solution which can be adopted by businesses to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace.

Market Overview

Global Lithium Chemicals Market By Type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Fluoride, Lithium Bromide and Others), Grade (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade and Others), Application (Battery, Lubricant, Aluminium Smelting & Alloy, Air Treatment, Medical, Glass &Ceramics, Metallurgy, Polymer, Greases and Others), End-User (Industrial, Electronics and Electricals, Transportation, Medical, Power Plants and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Lithium chloride is a solid substance that has an immense capacity to grasp water and thus it become useful for air-conditioning purposes and as an anti-freezing agent. Lithium is hugely reactive because of its electron configuration. It has a single valence electron in the second shell which is easily released to create new compounds and bonds.

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Global lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Lithium Chemical Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Lithium Chemical Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Lithium Chemical Market.

Major Industry Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Production Expansion:

In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum

In March 2019, Nemaska Lithium has expanded their production of battery grade lithium hydroxide, which is a long-term agreement with Johnson Matthey that is involved in the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide. With this expansion, the company will be able to penetrate more into the market

Global Lithium Chemical Market Scope and Market Size

Global lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In January 2019, Pilbara Minerals have signed an agreement with POSCO, a South Korean based steel manufacturing company, in order to increase the production capacity of POSCO’s lithium capacity. Pilbara is planning to expand their mine so as to supply Lithium concentrate to POSCO. With this move, the company will gain a huge name in the market

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In August 2019, Altura Mining announces that they had signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp. According to this the company will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate to Guangdong Weihua Corp. Through this the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others In January 2019, Millennial Lithium has extracted lithium carbonate from their Pastos Grandes project, which is located in Argentina. As per the process test conducted by SGS Canada Inc., the brine produced from Pastos Grandes project yielded more than 99.5% lithium carbonate. The obtained product can be used in various grades of batteries. With this, the company will be able to generate huge revenue by selling their lithium carbonate products



Based on regions, the Lithium Chemical Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lithium Chemical Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Lithium Chemical Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Lithium Chemical Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Lithium Chemical Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Lithium Chemical Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

