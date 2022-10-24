Listen to the audio of Bob Woodward’s interviews with Trump that made him think of the former president as an ‘unparalleled danger’ rather than simply incompetent

Bob Woodward stated he modified his thoughts about Trump after re-listening to his personal interviews.

Woodward beforehand described the previous president because the “incorrect man” for the presidency.

However “Trump is an unparalleled hazard,” Woodward wrote on Sunday within the Washington Put up.

Forward of the discharge of his never-before-heard audio interviews with former President Donald Trump, Watergate journalist Bob Woodward wrote that after listening to the unreleased tapes once more, he concluded that Trump was an “unparalleled hazard” relatively than simply the “incorrect man” to be president.

“The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Trump,” set to be launched Oct. 25, is an audiobook of beforehand unreleased conversations between the veteran journalist and the businessman-turned-politician.

In an op-ed for the Washington Put up launched Sunday, which incorporates beforehand unreleased snippets of “The Trump Tapes,” Woodward wrote that he had concluded his 2020 e-book on Trump by calling him “the incorrect man for the job.”

Woodward now says his evaluation of Trump didn’t precisely describe the previous president.

“Two years later, I understand I did not go far sufficient. Trump is an unparalleled hazard,” Woodward wrote.

He continued: “If you hearken to him on the vary of points from international coverage to the virus to racial injustice, it is clear he didn’t know what to do. Trump was overwhelmed by the job. He was largely disconnected from the wants and management expectations of the general public and his absolute self-focus turned the presidency.”

Woodward explains in his piece for the Put up that he determined to launch the tapes to seize Trump’s persona in a method that the written phrase could not. “Trump’s voice magnifies his presence,” Woodward stated.

The tapes permit listeners to listen to Trump repeatedly interrupting and at instances mocking Woodward as they talk about probably the most urgent coverage problems with his presidency, together with his dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Woodward described as Trump’s “best failure.”

In clips of the Trump Tapes beforehand launched by CNN, Trump could be heard speaking about his admiration for strongmen leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un. In one other clip, Trump additionally bragged to Woodward that no different president was “harder” than him when confronted with impeachment.

A consultant for Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

