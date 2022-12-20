List of winners across categories
The PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022 winners have been just lately introduced and it is no shock God of Struggle Ragnarok bagged a number of prizes. The submit adjudged the newest chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ story to be one of the best title on PlayStation 4 and 5, together with crowning the title with Finest Story and Finest New Character. Stray received the Finest Unbiased Recreation of the 12 months Award.
Because the 12 months counts all the way down to its finish, the gaming trade is handled to quite a lot of awards ceremonies that serenade and have fun the whole lot that has occurred over the previous 12 months. Be it The Recreation Awards or Esports Awards, followers are all the time wanting to see whether or not their favourite titles make the reduce of their nominated classes.
The winners of the PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022 will not shock followers who’ve been following the latest award ceremonies and others who’ve stored monitor of the recognition of varied titles.
All winners throughout classes at PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022
The PlayStation Recreation of the 12 months awards happen yearly and are pushed completely by gamers’ selections by means of voting. The 16 classes on this 12 months’s PlayStation Recreation of the 12 months cowl a wide selection of online game titles.
Finest New Character
Winner: Thor || God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Cat || Stray
- Silver: Odin || God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring
Finest Story
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: The Final of Us Half I
- Silver: Elden Ring
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Finest Graphical Showcase
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
- Silver: Elden Ring
- Bronze: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II
Finest Artwork Path
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
Finest Audio Design
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Soundtrack of the 12 months
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: The Final of Us Half 1
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Finest Accessibility Options
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: The Final of Us Half I
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: FIFA 23
Finest Use of DualSense
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
- Silver: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II
- Bronze: Stray
Finest Multiplayer Expertise
Winner: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II
- Gold: Overwatch 2
- Silver: FIFA 23
- Bronze: Gran Turismo 7
Finest Ongoing Recreation
Winner: Name of Obligation: Warzone 2.0
- Gold: Fortnite
- Silver: Remaining Fantasy XIV
- Bronze: Fall Guys
Finest Sports activities Recreation
Winner: Gran Turismo 7
- Gold: FIFA 23
- Silver: NBA 2K23
- Bronze: F1 22
Finest Unbiased Recreation of the 12 months
Winner: Stray
- Gold: Sifu
- Silver: Cult of the Lamb
- Bronze: Inscryption
Finest Re-Launch
Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment
- Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Assortment
- Silver: Life is Unusual Remastered Assortment
- Bronze: Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe
PS4 Recreation of the 12 months
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
PS5 Recreation of the 12 months
Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
Most Anticipated Recreation of 2023 and Past
Winner: Hogwarts Legacy
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Marvel’s Wolverine
- Bronze: Murderer’s Creed Mirage
