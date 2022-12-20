List of winners across categories

The PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022 winners have been just lately introduced and it is no shock God of Struggle Ragnarok bagged a number of prizes. The submit adjudged the newest chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ story to be one of the best title on PlayStation 4 and 5, together with crowning the title with Finest Story and Finest New Character. Stray received the Finest Unbiased Recreation of the 12 months Award.

God of Struggle Ragnarök’s behind the scenes sequence wraps up, as Santa Monica Studio shares a thanks message to the God of Struggle neighborhood of followers: play.st/3hEcAXC God of Struggle Ragnarök’s behind the scenes sequence wraps up, as Santa Monica Studio shares a thanks message to the God of Struggle neighborhood of followers: play.st/3hEcAXC https://t.co/u6ur7zzxkP

Because the 12 months counts all the way down to its finish, the gaming trade is handled to quite a lot of awards ceremonies that serenade and have fun the whole lot that has occurred over the previous 12 months. Be it The Recreation Awards or Esports Awards, followers are all the time wanting to see whether or not their favourite titles make the reduce of their nominated classes.

The winners of the PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022 will not shock followers who’ve been following the latest award ceremonies and others who’ve stored monitor of the recognition of varied titles.

All winners throughout classes at PlayStation Weblog Recreation of the 12 months 2022

The PlayStation Recreation of the 12 months awards happen yearly and are pushed completely by gamers’ selections by means of voting. The 16 classes on this 12 months’s PlayStation Recreation of the 12 months cowl a wide selection of online game titles.

Finest New Character

Winner: Thor || God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Cat || Stray

Cat || Stray Silver: Odin || God of Struggle Ragnarok

Odin || God of Struggle Ragnarok Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring

Finest Story

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: The Final of Us Half I

The Final of Us Half I Silver: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Finest Graphical Showcase

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Silver: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Bronze: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II

Finest Artwork Path

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

Finest Audio Design

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Soundtrack of the 12 months

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: The Final of Us Half 1

The Final of Us Half 1 Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Finest Accessibility Options

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: The Final of Us Half I

The Final of Us Half I Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: FIFA 23

Finest Use of DualSense

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Silver: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II Bronze: Stray

Finest Multiplayer Expertise

Winner: Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II

Gold: Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Silver: FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Bronze: Gran Turismo 7

Finest Ongoing Recreation

Winner: Name of Obligation: Warzone 2.0

Gold: Fortnite

Fortnite Silver: Remaining Fantasy XIV

Remaining Fantasy XIV Bronze: Fall Guys

Finest Sports activities Recreation

Winner: Gran Turismo 7

Gold: FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Silver: NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 Bronze: F1 22

Finest Unbiased Recreation of the 12 months

Winner: Stray

Gold: Sifu

Sifu Silver: Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb Bronze: Inscryption

Finest Re-Launch

Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment

Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Assortment

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Assortment Silver: Life is Unusual Remastered Assortment

Life is Unusual Remastered Assortment Bronze: Stanley Parable: Extremely Deluxe

PS4 Recreation of the 12 months

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

PS5 Recreation of the 12 months

Winner: God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

Most Anticipated Recreation of 2023 and Past

Winner: Hogwarts Legacy

Gold: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Silver: Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine Bronze: Murderer’s Creed Mirage

For extra Esports and Gaming protection, comply with Sportskeeda.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



