PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale genre. Players love collecting different legendary and mythic items in the game, including outfits, weapons, vehicle skins, and much more.

The Royale Pass is a great way for players to get their hands on premium items. The developers release a brand new RP season each month with exciting rewards. This article discusses the M15 RP leaks, including a list of rewards and the release date of the upcoming RP season in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile M15 release date, reward leaks, and much more

The upcoming PUBG Mobile M15 RP will be released on 20 or 21 September. The ongoing M14 season will come to an end on 19 September, after which the developers will release the new season along with a small update.

List of RP rewards

Rank 1

The rank 1 reward for PUBG Mobile’s Month 15 RP is the Music Star Win94 weapon skin and a cool outfit called Groovy Peck Set. Non-RP buyers will get four supply crate coupon scraps.

Rank 5

Players will receive one RP mission card upon reaching rank 5. Elite Pass holders will get Groovy Peck headgear.

Rank 10

The rank 10 reward for players who have purchased the RP is an amazing helmet skin called Magical Night Helmet. The helmet sports a red and white theme. Players who haven’t purchased the Royale Pass will receive one golden share pack for free.

Rank 15

Gamers who reach rank 15 in the Royale Pass will get the Wild Dance emote for free. The developers have added two cool rewards for Elite RP holders – an RP avatar for M15 and Magical Night Ornament.

Rank 20

At rank 12, players will receive a Magical Night parachute skin for free. Players with the Elite Pass will be rewarded with an astonishing Magical Night smoke grenade skin.

Rank 25

At rank 25, players will receive an awesome outfit for free called Martial Master Set. Elite RP players will get six RP badges.

Rank 30

Rank 30 of the M15 RP also features two high-quality rewards. The first reward is a mythic emote called Midas Fortune. Along with the emote, players will also receive an airplane finish called Cute Clown finish. The free version of the RP will give players a 60 UC voucher.

Rank 35

At RP rank 35, players will get their hands on the Fairytale Scarecrow P90 weapon skin. The skin is present as a free RP reward, which is great news for players who won’t be able to purchase the M15 RP. Elite Pass holders will receive six RP badges.

Rank 40

RP rank 40 holds one of the highly anticipated weapon skins in PUBG Mobile. Players who purchase the RP will get the Drum Sensation DP-28 gun skin. Along with the skin, they will also get 10 free silver fragments.

Rank 45

The RP rank 45 rewards in the M15 season in PUBG Mobile are six RP badges and 10 silver fragments.

Rank 50

The rank 50 reward is one of the most sought-after rewards in every season’s Elite Royale Pass. For the M15 RP, players will get the option to choose from two different outfit sets. The first outfit is called the Midas Fortune Set and the second mythic outfit is called the Clairvoyant Fox Set.

