List of Genshin Impact characters to be released in 2023 as per leaks

Genshin Affect builders have teased plenty of characters which will or could not turn out to be playable in future updates on the title’s official YouTube channel or via in-game cutscenes and quests. When La Signora was first launched within the recreation, everybody believed she would sooner or later turn out to be a playable unit. This, sadly, just isn’t attainable anymore, owing to her demise. Since then, gamers can by no means be too positive about who will turn out to be playable.

Nevertheless, there are a number of characters that HoYoverse has confirmed will probably be launched as usable entities within the upcoming replace. Moreover, many leakers have revealed plenty of names that would doubtlessly turn out to be playable characters.

Listing of confirmed, rumored, and leaked Genshin Affect characters for future patches

Characters leaked for Genshin Affect 3.6 launch and earlier than

1) Dehya

Dehya speculated for v3.5 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Dehya is a quest-exclusive NPC in Genshin Affect. She has been confirmed to own Pyro imaginative and prescient and wields a Claymore. Though there was no announcement by HoYoverse, in line with a dependable leaker, she is believed to be launched in v3.5.

2) Baizhu

Baizhu anticipated in v3.6 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Baizhu is one other character from Liyue. He was the primary and solely entity confirmed to own Dendro imaginative and prescient earlier than the discharge of Sumeru. In accordance with the leak from SYP, he has a excessive probability of being launched as a playable character in Genshin Affect 3.6.

3) Kaveh

Kaveh within the Sumeru Archon Quest (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a genius architect from Sumeru. His solely official look was in Archon Quest Chapter III Half 5, the place he was seen arguing with Alhaitham within the Home of Daena.

This entity possesses a Dendro imaginative and prescient and is purported to be a Claymore consumer. He’s believed to be launched in Genshin Affect 3.6, together with Baizhu, primarily based on the idea that he’s a four-star in rarity.

He’s playable, Dendro Claymore. No dependable leaks / information indicating his launch timeline for the time being. Frequent hypothesis places him in 3.6 with Baizhu, however there’s nothing to help this but. – IT twitter.com/hapinasupi/sta… @SpendYourPrimos Do you might have any concept what occurred to kaveh?🥺 He’s playable, Dendro Claymore. No dependable leaks / information indicating his launch timeline for the time being.Frequent hypothesis places him in 3.6 with Baizhu, however there’s nothing to help this but.- IT twitter.com/hapinasupi/sta…

4) Mika

Mika within the occasion Of Ballad and Brews (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Mika’s first official look was as a messenger to the Grand Grasp of the Knights of the Favonius, Varka, within the Mondstadt occasion Of Ballad and Brews. He possesses Cryo imaginative and prescient and has been leaked to be launched together with Dehya in Genshin Affect 3.5.

A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline: 3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline:3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Characters rumored to be launched as playable characters in 2023

These are characters which might be solely purported to be launched in 2023 by the group. Nevertheless, there have been no leaks concerning their arrival.

1) Dottore

Dottore’s first introduction within the recreation (mage by way of HoYoverse)

Dottore is a member of the Fatui Harbingers working underneath the Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya. He was first teased within the Teyvat Chapter Interlude: A Winter Evening’s Lazzo, together with different members of the Fatui Harbingers. His first official look was in Sumeru’s Archon Quest. He’s purported to be a Claymore unit, however there isn’t a details about his imaginative and prescient or launch.

2) Varka

Varka is the Grand Grasp of the Knights of Favonius and has been talked about within the recreation many occasions earlier than. He’s believed to turn out to be playable through the launch of The Dandelion Sea in Mondstadt.

Different members of the Fatui Harbingers, together with Columbina, Pantalone, and Arlecchino, are additionally anticipated to be launched in future updates. Nevertheless, there isn’t a dependable details about their imaginative and prescient and weapon of alternative.

Characters confirmed to be added in v3.4

1) Alhaitham



Sumeru Akademiya Scribe See also 5 tips to improve your aim in Overwatch 2 Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya Scribe The present scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title could sound very spectacular, but it surely’s often because the Akademiya has a tradition of utilizing official titles to inflate one’s ego. #GenshinImpact #Alhaitham Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya ScribeThe current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it’s really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one’s ego.#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham https://t.co/fJB1UuPaz3

Alhaitham will probably be added as a playable character in Genshin Affect 3.4. He’ll be the brand new five-star unit. The entity possesses a Dendro imaginative and prescient and makes use of a sword as his weapon of alternative. HoYoverse formally introduced him on December 7.

2) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a brand new character from Liyue. She was teased by Genshin Affect by way of Twitter a very long time in the past. The entity is confirmed to own Dendro imaginative and prescient and is a polearm unit. She was formally introduced as a brand new playable character, together with Alhaitham on Twitter.

