List of all Genshin Impact character birthdays

Curious gamers trying to uncover the birthdays of all Genshin Influence characters ought to discover the listing offered on this article fairly useful. One good factor about this sport is that its total playable forged’s birthdates are already identified. Such a feat is helpful for 2 most important causes:

It helps a personality get extra “official” and have fanart product of them on their birthday. The participant receives free rewards delivered to their account in the event that they log in on the date a personality was born.

Earlier than stepping into the playable forged’s birthdays, it is price mentioning that The Traveler might be born on no matter day the participant chooses. Except for them, all characters have a predefined birthday that would be the similar for each gamer.

The mail gamers get on every character’s date of start differs from yr to yr when it comes to each the flavour textual content and the precise free loot. Additionally, one doesn’t must personal a personality to obtain this mail. The one factor that issues is that the gamer logs in on the special occasion. Here’s a take a look at the birthdays of the title’s lovable forged.

Listed below are all Genshin Influence character birthdays

A lot of the playable forged (Picture through HoYoverse)

January

Diona is a notable character born on this month (Picture through HoYoverse)

The next playable characters had been born in January:

Thoma: January 9

January 9 Diona: January 18

January 18 Rosaria: January 24

Remember the fact that Genshin Influence doesn’t listing years for any of their character birthdays.

February

Poor Bennett was born on February 29 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of February birthdays:

Beidou: February 14

February 14 Kokomi: February 22

February 22 Bennett: February 29

On years the place there isn’t a February 29, Bennett will merely supply his mail on February 28.

March

Some official artwork for Jean (Picture through HoYoverse)

Up subsequent on the March birthdates:

Qiqi: March 3

March 3 Shenhe: March 10

March 10 Jean: March 14

March 14 Noelle: March 21

March 21 Ayato: March 26

April

Fan-favorite Diluc was born in April (Picture through HoYoverse)

Right here is the following listing of Genshin Influence characters and their particular days:

Aloy: April 4

April 4 Xiao: April 17

April 17 Yelan: April 20

April 20 Diluc: April 30

Could

Fischl has had a number of good artworks all through the years (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence gamers must also know the next dates of start:

Candace: Could 3

Could 3 Collei: Could 8

Could 8 Gorou: Could 18

Could 18 Yun Jin: Could 21

Could 21 Fischl: Could 27

June

The favored Raiden Shogun (Picture through HoYoverse)

We’re virtually midway accomplished with these lists:

Itto: June 1

June 1 Paimon: June 1

June 1 Lisa: June 9

June 9 Venti: June 16

June 16 Yoimiya: June 21

June 21 Cyno: June 23

June 23 Raiden Shogun: June 26

June 26 Yae Miko: June 27

Paimon is the only real character who offers avid gamers her mail, regardless of not being playable in Genshin Influence.

July

A great piece of artwork for Hu Tao (Picture through HoYoverse)

Right here is when the next Genshin Influence characters had been born:

Barbara: July 5

July 5 Kujou Sara: July 14

July 14 Hu Tao: July 15

July 15 Tartaglia: July 20

July 20 Heizou: July 24

July 24 Klee: July 27

July 27 Kuki Shinobu: July 28

July 28 Yanfei: July 28

August

Amber is among the few characters born in August (Picture through HoYoverse)

This listing comprises characters born in August:

Amber: August 10

August 10 Ningguang: August 26

August 26 Mona: August 31

September

Albedo’s birthday is in September (Picture through HoYoverse)

Equally, here’s a listing of characters born in September:

Chongyun: September 7

September 7 Razor: September 9

September 9 Albedo: September 13

September 13 Ayaka: September 28

October

Kazuha is a superb character born on this month (Picture through HoYoverse)

Three months stay. It is a listing for October:

Xingqiu: October 9

October 9 Xinyan: October 16

October 16 Sayu: October 19

October 19 Eula: October 25

October 25 Nahida: October 27

October 27 Kazuha: October 29

November

The favored Xiangling (Picture through HoYoverse)

The next Genshin Influence characters had been born in November:

Xiangling: November 2

November 2 Keqing: November 20

November 20 Sucrose: November 26

November 26 Kaeya: November 30

December

The ultimate month of the yr (Picture through HoYoverse)

Lastly, listed here are the characters born in December:

Ganyu: December 2

December 2 Nilou: December 3

December 3 Layla: December 19

December 19 Dori: December 21

December 21 Tighnari: December 29

December 29 Zhongli: December 31

That is the total listing of each Genshin Influence character and their corresponding birthday.

