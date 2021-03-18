Lisbon’s new work of art in the city fills the Arroios market with color

Renovation work around the market is progressing – with more pedestrian space and more art to mix with.

Color, lots of color. And a lot more space for people. In this way the environment of the Mercado de Arroios in Lisbon is changed and a new work of art of the city is gained. This time you have to look at the ground to appreciate it.

The project comes from Colectivo Boa Hora Estúdio, composed by Vasco Costa, Miguel Brum, João Miguel Santos, Frederico Mendes and Paulo Ferreira. They were selected to carry out part of the project that the Lisbon Municipal Council and City Council had developed for the area.

As part of the “A Rua é Sua” initiative, the parking spaces are being enlarged but reorganized so that there is more space for everyone. It will begin to “accommodate 13 more parking spaces, which will provide better conditions for the residents of this area by preventing irregular second row parking, by creating a space for drivers with reduced mobility and by having a reserved space for cargo. and discharges ”, explains the Arroios Municipal Council on its website.

No, that is all. By increasing the size of the forbidden areas, which will be colored and cherished by the selected artists, it will also change the way it is spread. NiT came by and shows you how everything is changing.

The work is easier to see from above through the windows of the buildings next to the market, but it is not lost to those who pass by on the street. The bold colors are the visual element that prevails.

It is currently not yet possible to admire the work in its final format. It will be a few more weeks for this to happen.

