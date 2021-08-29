Lisbon will host an LX Folk Fest in October

It takes place in the Mercado da Ribeira in Cais do Sodré, with concerts by Esteves, Monday and PS Lucas.

PS Lucas is one of the musicians who will be acting.

It’s called LX Folk Fest and it will be a night of concerts by three Portuguese singers. The shows take place on a 360-degree stage in the Time Out studio in the Mercado da Ribeira in the Cais do Sodré district in Lisbon.

It takes place on October 8th from 9 p.m. and consists of Esteves (singer of the band Trêsporcento), Monday (project by Catarina Falcão, half of the Golden Slumber) and PS Lucas, who participated in projects such as The Experience at M’Incomoda and Medeiros / Lucas.

Tickets are now available online and at the usual physical advance booking offices. Tickets cost 10 €, on the day of the event the price increases to 12 €.

