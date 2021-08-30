Lisbon hosts outdoor cinema sessions by the pool

On September 2nd and 9th, the Sheraton Hotel will be exhibiting “So ist ein Stern” and “Cocktail”.

The Sheraton Hotel holds meetings on Thursdays.

The Sheraton Lisboa Hotel started its outdoor film sessions in mid-August. There are also two screenings on the program, on September 2nd and 9th – they are movie nights by the pool (or even in it).

On September 2nd, you can see Thus A Star is Born, starring and directing Bradley Cooper, which was also starred by Lady Gaga. On the 9th you can see the already classic “cocktail” with Tom Cruise. The meetings always start at 9 p.m.

There are two different types of tickets. For € 15 you can reserve a deck chair by the hotel pool, including a bucket of popcorn and a drink. If you pay € 25, you can even watch the film from the water – on a floating double sofa in the pool with access to an exclusive lounge where you can enjoy a snack before the film starts. This includes popcorn and drinks. Reservations can be made online.