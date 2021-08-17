Lisboa na Rua: open air cinema, concerts and dance performances

The municipality has already published this year’s program. It also includes exhibitions, magic, and plays. Free entry.

Lisboa na Rua runs until September 19th.

The cultural program Lisboa na Rua returns to the Portuguese capital on August 21 – and runs until September 19. The main highlights of the program (which is diverse as always) were presented this Monday, August 16, by the City of Lisbon and EGEAC.

Entry is free for all events and initiatives, but the capacity remains low in order to comply with current safety regulations. The program begins in the Castelo de São Jorge with the first of five concerts in the cycle A Música e O Mundo – Encontros Sonoros Atlânticos.

It is a percussion and voice show with works by Philip Glass and two world premieres by the composers Ângela da Ponte and Vasco Mendonça, performed by the group Drumming GP and countertenor Stephen Diaz.

After a year of Interregnum, the International Iberian Mask Festival returns to Lisbon in a revival of pagan traditions of popular culture. On two weekends, traditional mask groups from Miranda do Douro, Asturias and Galicia present themselves in the Lisbon Museum – Palácio Pimenta, in the Museu da Marioneta and in the Castelo de São Jorge.

The month of August ends with a number of initiatives from different areas. The Fuso Festival brings video art to the city. The Dançar a Cidade cycle includes dance performances in libraries, museums and monuments. And there will also be the usual Lisboa Mágica, a magical festival with numerous shows spread out in different locations. The artistic direction lies with Luís de Matos.

The already published illustrative image of “O Barco / The Boat”.

In September, at the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT), you can see a large installation by artist Grada Kilomba, which stretches over 32 meters along the Tagus River and promises to confront us with our past and remember stories and identities, that have been forgotten over time.

It’s called “O Barco / The Boat” and is made up of 140 blocks that form the silhouette of a ship’s floor, carefully designing the space to contain the corpses of millions of Africans enslaved by European empires.

There will be an open-air cinema in the Lisbon Museum – Palácio Pimenta. There will be four sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 p.m.

In the same garden, in the Campo Grande area, the audience can see the first show, “A Tralha”, written and directed by Capicua. The organization says it “reminds us that environmental concerns remain urgent”.

The program also includes a “non-edition” of the Lisboa Soa Festival, dedicated to sound art, in the Castelo de São Jorge; a retrospective photo exhibition from the Parallel Review project; a concert of “O Conde de Monte Cristo” performed by the Orbis Orchestra; and the debut concert of the conductor Martim Sousa Tavares under the direction of the Gulbenkian Orchestra.

All the details (and the full schedule) can be found on the Cultura na Rua website.