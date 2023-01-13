Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the one youngster of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter devoted to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her demise in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mom, Priscilla, a number of hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital after having a medical emergency at house.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I need to share the devastating information that my lovely daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley mentioned in an announcement. “She was essentially the most passionate, robust and loving lady I’ve ever recognized.”

Presley, the one youngster of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma — the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice — and adopted him professionally, releasing her personal rock albums within the 2000s, and showing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley amongst others.

She even fashioned direct musical ties along with her father, becoming a member of her voice to such Elvis recordings as “Within the Ghetto” and “Do not Cry Daddy,” a mournful ballad which had reminded him of the early demise of his mom (and Lisa Marie’s grandmother), Gladys Presley.

“It’s been all my life,” she advised The Related Press in 2012, talking of her father’s affect. “It’s not one thing that I now take heed to and it’s totally different. Though I’d pay attention nearer. I stay constant on the truth that I’ve all the time been an admirer. He’s all the time influenced me.”

Her delivery, 9 months precisely after her dad and mom’ wedding ceremony, was worldwide information and her background was not often removed from her thoughts. With the discharge final yr of Baz Luhrmann’s main musical characteristic “Elvis,” Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley had been attending pink carpets and award reveals alongside stars from the movie.

She was on the Golden Globes on Tuesday, available to have fun Austin Butler’s award for enjoying her father. Simply days earlier than, she was in Memphis at Graceland — the mansion the place Elvis lived, and died — on Jan. 8 to have fun her father’s delivery anniversary.

Presley lived along with her mom, an actor recognized for “Dallas” and the “Bare Gun” films, in California after her dad and mom break up up in 1973. She recalled early recollections of her dad throughout her visits to Graceland, driving golf carts by means of the neighborhood and seeing his every day entrances down the steps.

“He was all the time absolutely, absolutely equipped. You’d by no means see him in his pajamas coming down the steps, ever,” she advised The Related Press in 2012. “You’d by no means see him in something however ‘able to be seen’ apparel.”

Elvis Presley died in August 1977, when he was simply 42, and she or he 9 years previous. Lisa Marie was staying at Graceland on the time and would recall him kissing her goodnight hours earlier than he would collapse and by no means get well. When she subsequent noticed him, the next day, he was mendacity face down within the lavatory.

“I simply had a sense,” she advised Rolling Stone in 2003. “He wasn’t doing properly. All I do know is I had it (a sense), and it occurred. I used to be obsessive about demise at a really early age.”

She would later make headlines of her personal. Struggles with medication and a few very public marriages. Her 4 husbands included Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Jackson and Presley have been married within the Dominican Republic in 1994, however the marriage ended two years later and was outlined by quite a few awkward public appearances, together with an sudden kiss from Jackson through the MTV Video Music Awards and a joint interview with Diane Sawyer when she defended her husband towards allegations he had sexually abused a minor.

Her different movie star marriage was even shorter: Cage filed for divorce after 4 months of marriage in 2002.

“I needed to form of run into many partitions and timber,” she advised the AP in 2012. “However now I may also look again at it and let you know all of the stuff that was occurring round me and all of the totally different individuals round me and all of the awww — and it was not a superb state of affairs anyway. That wasn’t serving to. Both means, it was a rising course of. It was simply otherwise. It was simply out in entrance of all people on a regular basis. As a result of it’s all documented in fact.”

Lisa Marie grew to become concerned in quite a few humanitarian causes, from anti-poverty applications administered by means of the Elvis Presley Charitable Basis to aid efforts after Hurricane Katrina. She would obtain formal citations from New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee for her work.

Presley had two youngsters, actor Riley Keough, born in 1989, and Benjamin Keough, born in 1992, along with her former husband Danny Keough. She additionally had twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in 2008.

Her marriage to Lockwood would finish in a combative and protracted divorce that started in 2016 and nonetheless was not resolved when she died, although they have been declared single in 2021. The battle noticed the women, now 15, put quickly in protecting custody in 2017. Presley and Lockwood later had joint custody, however have been nonetheless at odds over the problem, with Lockwood looking for extra youngster help from Presley.

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at 27. Presley was vocal about her grief, writing in an essay final August that she had “been dwelling within the horrific actuality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s demise two years in the past.”

“I’ve handled demise, grief and loss for the reason that age of 9 years previous. I’ve had greater than anybody’s justifiable share of it in my lifetime and by some means, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in an essay shared with Folks journal.

“However this one, the demise of my lovely, lovely son? The sweetest and most unbelievable being that I’ve ever had the privilege of realizing, who made me really feel so honored each single day to be his mom? Who was a lot like his grandfather on so many ranges that he really scared me? Which made me fear about him much more than I naturally would have?” the essay continued. “No. Simply no … no no no no …”

Lisa Marie grew to become the only inheritor of the Elvis Presley Belief after her father died. Together with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the belief managed Graceland and different belongings till she bought her majority curiosity in 2005. She retained possession of Graceland Mansion itself, the 13 acres round it and objects inside the house. Her son is buried there, alongside along with her father and different members of the Presley household.

Lisa Marie Presley is a former Scientologist — her son was born in 1992 below tips set by Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, in keeping with an AP story on the time — however later broke with Scientology.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley would make common journeys to Graceland throughout large fan celebrations on the anniversaries of Elvis’ demise and birthday. One of many two airplanes at Graceland is called the Lisa Marie.

After her first album “To Whom It Could Concern,” in 2003, some followers got here out to see her carry out simply out of curiosity given her well-known household, she advised the AP in 2005.

“First I needed to overcome a pre-speculated concept of me,” she mentioned of the boundaries to changing into a singer-songwriter.

“I needed to form of burst by means of that and introduce myself, and that was the primary hurdle, after which now sing in entrance of all people, after which that was the second, and I’m the offspring of — , who I’m the offspring of — I had a number of hurdles to get by means of, little doubt about it,” she continued. “However the scales by no means tipped within the different route an excessive amount of.”

