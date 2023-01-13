Friday, January 13, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis, Dead At 54
Nidhi Gandhi

Lisa Marie Presley arrives on the eightieth Annual Golden Globe Awards simply two days earlier than her reported cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died, AP stories. She was 54.

The singer-songwriter, who was the couple’s solely little one collectively, was reportedly hospitalized Thursday after struggling a cardiac arrest in her house.

The information got here simply two days after Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards, the place she watched actor Austin Butler settle for the award for Greatest Actor in a Movement Image for his portrayal of her father.

Presley is survived by her mom and by three kids, together with the actor Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough preceded her in loss of life in 2020.

She launched three studio albums all through her profession, most lately the album “Storm & Grace” In 2012. She has additionally acquired recognition for her charitable works round homelessness and literacy in Memphis, Tennessee, the place she was born and her father kicked off his legendary music profession.

