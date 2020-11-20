Liquid Waste Management Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 120.46 Billion By 2026 | Top Companies- Waste Management,Republic Services,CLEAN HARBORS

Global liquid waste management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 120.46 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of individuals resulting in greater demand for higher standards of living, along with various investment activities undertaken by government authorities and other organizations.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Waste Management Market

Liquid waste management refers to the process of managing and recycling the liquids that have been generated as wastes in various industrial operations. This process involves treatment of a variety of industrial oils, gases, sludges and any hazardous liquids produced from different resources. This treatment procedure begins from appropriate collection facilities, their logistics requirements and then any recycling or disposal process depending on the type of waste.

Market Drivers:

High concerns regarding the toxic nature of water bodies giving rise to greater safety requirements; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

High volume of liquid wastes generated from a variety of different industries is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cases of water-borne diseases giving rise to better recycling practices; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Rising levels of population and increasing awareness regarding hygiene and environment is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs and resource consumption process requiring large funding capital; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of infrastructure availability in a various developing regions is expected to restrict the market growth

Concerns regarding the existing infrastructure being outdated and obsolete for this waste management processing acts as a restricting factor for this market

Liquid Waste Management Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Liquid Waste Management Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Liquid Waste Management manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Waste Management, Republic Services, CLEAN HARBORS, Veolia Environmental Services Covanta Holding Corporation Stericycle US Ecology, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Heritage PegEx, ES Group SUEZ REMONDIS SE & Co. KG Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Hulsey Environmental Services GFL Environmental Absolute Environmental Waste Management Russell Reid Waste Management / Mr. John Morgan Group FCC Austria Abfall Service AG Enva and Cleanaway among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, GFL Environmental Inc. announced that they had acquired Future Environmental. This acquisition will improve the services capabilities of GFL Environmental Inc. in various geographical regions and help in establishing a significant presence of liquid waste services of the company for the U.S. region

In May 2018, Enva announced that they had agreed to acquire Rilta Environmental helping establish the number one service provider for waste services in Ireland. This acquisition will help in expansion of services of Enva especially for hazardous and specialist wastes. This acquisition also includes all of the companies and brands operating under Rilta Environmental and Clearcircle Northern Ireland

