Liquid Silicone Rubber Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive

Liquid silicone rubber is composed of silicone which is widely used in the industry. It is resistance to bacteria and chemical and it is highly rigid. It has properties like flexibility, low viscosity and has high tensile strength. It is widely used in medical parts, automotive parts and many others.Global liquid silicone rubber market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand for medical grade liquid silicone rubber. Rising geriatric population and new material development is fueling the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid silicone rubber market are Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem Silicones, KCC CORPORATION, NUSIL, RICO GROUP GmbH, STOCKWELL ELASTOMERICS Inc., Zhejiang Xin’an Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Reiss Corporation., MESGO S.p.A., Accurate Products Corporation (P) Ltd., Innovative Silicones, Laur Silicone Inc., Apple Rubber Products, SHEN ZHEN HONG YE JIE TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., GW Plastics, CVA Silicone, Proto Labs, Trelleborg AB among others.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

