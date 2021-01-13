Liquid Packaging Carton Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Liquid Packaging Carton Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid packaging carton market are SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Uflex Limited; Reynolds; Gapack; Tetra Laval International S.A.; BillerudKorsnäs; Smurfit Kappa; Liqui-Box; ELOPAK; Adam Pack S.A.; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Klabin S.A.; Refresco Group; Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; Weyerhaeuser; Comar, LLC. and Tri-Wall Limited.

Global liquid packaging carton market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.49 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in products and solutions provided by major manufacturers and a rise in the demand for displaying the packaging in vast hypermarkets & supermarkets.

Liquid packaging cartons are a specialised form of packaging form which helps in safe & secure transportation of liquid contents. The product is available in different shapes, sizes and materials and has a clean outer surface to help employ branding of the contents. They are specifically designed upon the request and demand of the contents’ manufacturer. They are mostly known to utilize paperboard, polyethylene, polypropylene and aluminum in the form of foil.

Increasing prevalence of regulations and compliances regarding the usage of plastics globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Transformation of lifestyles of individuals resulting in consumption of packaged food & beverages amid a significant rise of urban working population; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference and adoption of environmental-friendly packaging methods & products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of substitute packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rise in the adoption of glass packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons),

Product Type (Rigid, Flexible),

Opening Type (Cut, Straw Hole, Clip, Twist, King Twist),

Material (Uncoated Paperboard, LDPE Coated, Aluminum, PP, PE),

Shelf Life (Long, Short),

Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial),

End-Use (Liquid Dairy, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Drinks, Others)

The LIQUID PACKAGING CARTON report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In January 2019, Gapack announced that they had agreed to acquire Qingdao Likang Food Packaging Technology Company Limited for an approximate value of RMB 104.2 million. This acquisition is a strategic one providing a further presence for liquid packaging products and capabilities in China as well as globally. This acquisition further expands the production strengths of Gapack providing an even broader customer pool.

In March 2018, Uflex Limited announced the launch of several innovative products through their Asepto brand during the AnugaFoodTec held in Cologne, Germany from March 20-26, 2018. The products including decorative packaging solutions in the form of aseptic packaging cartons foraying into aseptic liquid packaging for the first time. They have established a manufacturing plant located in Gujarat, India which will have the capacity of producing 7 billion packs annually.

