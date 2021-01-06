Liquid Nitrogen 2021 Market and Forecast till 2027 | Global Trends and Size by Air Liquide, Cryomech Inc, Gulf Cryo, nexAir LLC, Praxair Technology, Southern Industrial Gas and Many More

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of Liquid Nitrogen Market is the rapidly growing healthcare industry. Increasing applications of electronic devices in the healthcare industry have fueled the demand for liquid nitrogen in the healthcare sector. Another factor adding to the growth of this market is the increased use of liquid nitrogen in the metal fabrication industry. It protects against corrosion and prevents additional heat generation. Metal fabrication demand is rising owing to the robust industrialization and urbanization in developing nations.

Automotive manufacturers are engaged in researches to develop liquid nitrogen compatible engines to curb carbon emissions in vehicles. This provides a major opportunity for the Liquid Nitrogen Market. However, increasing transportation prices of liquid nitrogen may restrict the global market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Liquid Nitrogen market with detailed market segmentation by transportation, end-user, and geography. The Global Liquid NitrogenMarket is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Liquid Nitrogen market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented by transportation and by end-user. On the basis of transportation, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented as on-site production, bulk liquid, and packaged. On the basis of end-user, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented into Automotive, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Metal Fabrication, Oil & Gas and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Liquid Nitrogen market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Liquid Nitrogen market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET PLAYERS

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Messer Group GmbH

nexAir LLC

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group

