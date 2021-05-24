Liquid Handling Technology Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2021 – 2027)

Data Bridge Market Research released study on titled Liquid Handling Technology Market to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It uses exploratory techniques like qualitative and quantitative analysis to uncover and along with several market dynamics. Liquid Handling Technology market report has been structured with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. The business report displays a market research study that explores several significant facets related to Liquid Handling Technology market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Global Liquid Handling Technology market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects. The market research includes historical and forecast data from like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading players by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Aurora Biomed Inc

Danaher

BioTek Instruments, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Analytik Jena AG

Corning Incorporated

Formulatrix

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

LABCYTE INC

Lonza

PerkinElmer Inc

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Sartorius AG

METTLER TOLEDO

Gilson Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

AutoGen, Inc

OPENTRONS

Teledyne CETAC Technologies

Andrew Alliance

Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmentation:

By Product

Automated Workstations Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations

Small Devices Pipettes Electronic Pipettes Manual Pipettes Pipette Controllers

Burettes

Dispensers

Others

Consumables Regents Disposable Tips Tubes & Plates Others



By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By Technology

Valve Dispensing Technology

Syringe Solenoid Technology

Inkjet-Technology

Glass Capillary Technology

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Medical/Forensics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Chemical Industries

Others

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Liquid Handling Technology Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Liquid Handling Technology Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Liquid Handling Technology by Regions.

Chapter 6: Liquid Handling Technology Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Liquid Handling Technology Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 9: Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Liquid Handling Technology Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Liquid Handling Technology Market Conclusion.

Liquid Handling Technology Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

