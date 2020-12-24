Liquid Handling Technology Market Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2027 | AutoGen, Aurora Biomed, Formulatrix

The liquid handling technology market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The market for the liquid handling technology market is anticipated to be held majorly by China. The Chinese market is expected to grow due to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, high potential to recruitment professionals in the industry, and others. The market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate in India due to the rising biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Also, the country has growing drug manufacturing facilities across the nation. Whereas Japan is experiencing rising developments in the field of clinical trial logistics, which is expected to drive the growth of liquid handling technology. Whereas, the market in South Korea and Australia is expected to grow due to the rising number of pharmaceutical companies and rising numbers of clinical trials respectively.

The global liquid handling technology market accounted to US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,705.63 Mn by 2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007161/

The global liquid handling technology market by product segments was led by consumables. In 2018, the consumables accounted for the largest market share in the global liquid handling technology market. The growth of the consumables segment is expected to grow due to rising numbers of clinical trials, growing clinical research, and expanding technologies in the field of diagnostics. Also, exponentially growing drug development is likely to demand more of the consumables. Thus it is expected that the market is expected to grow significantly and at a faster growth rate during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

AutoGen, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG)

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Formulatrix, Inc.

Gilson Incorporated

The emerging markets in the countries of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their businesses. It is likely to be a prime factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years. The majority of the players concentrate on developing markets such as India, Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE owing to the large population suffering from chronic diseases in these countries.

Drug development is a complicated procedure that requires a long duration and is an expensive procedure integrated with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Therefore, the development and integration of medical devices and information technologies have enabled innovation of automated equipment. The developments have allowed to speed up the drug discovery processes. For instance, High Throughput Screening (HTS) is a technology used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target. The techniques allow to screen and analyze a large volume of samples efficiently in less time. The HTS allows precise dispensing of the large and micro volumes of reagents in liquids.

Liquid Handling Technology – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Product

Automated Workstations

Small Devices Pipettes Dispensers Burettes Others

Consumables Reagents Disposable Tips Tubes and Plates Others



Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Application

Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research

Cancer and Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007161/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com