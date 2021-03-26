Liquid Fertilizers Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2027

The global liquid fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Liquid fertilizers are innovative and technically advanced products aid in supplying nutrients to crops. The global demand for improving food security has influenced the need for efficient fertilizers in the field of farming or agriculture.

With the increasing population globally, there is an enormous need for food, which is further augmenting the demand for more production of fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. To increase the crops yield, liquid fertilizers have become a preferred product among farmers, which is contributing to the growth of the sector. Various government schemes to promote different agricultural activities is further encouraging the market’s expansion. Additionally, the demand for different types of fertilizers like phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium fertilizers has been elevating, due to growing demand for variety of food grains and rising concerns related to depletion of groundwater resources, which is further propelling the industry growth worldwide.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Liquid Fertilizers business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Liquid Fertilizers market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Liquid Fertilizers market, focusing on companies such as

Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile).

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Liquid Fertilizers market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Liquid Fertilizers market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global liquid fertilizers market on the basis of product type, crop type, major compounds, application, and region:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & Grains

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others (sorghum, barley, and oats)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean

Others (canola, cotton, and sunflower)

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (turf, ornamentals, and nursery plants)

Major Compounds Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Agricultural fields

Hydroponics

Others (starter solutions and aerial applications)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Liquid Fertilizers market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Liquid Fertilizers market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Liquid Fertilizers market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

