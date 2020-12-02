Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market by Product (Projectors, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Head-Mounted Display, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Military, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Electronic circuits controlling the liquid crystals are fabricated on a silicon chip and then coated with a highly reflective surface. This gives very high image quality, as circuitry is behind the pixel and does not produce an obstruction in the light path and prevents formation of any subsidiary image. The LCoS technology is used in major products such as head-mounted display (HMD), projectors, and head-up display (HUD).

There is a growth in demand for high resolution and high definition displays. In comparison to other display technologies such as Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), LCoS provides optimum pixel structure, high-quality peak resolution, fill factor, superior contrast ration, and brightness, which projects the market for further expansion and development. High demand for Pico projectors which use LCoS technology in application areas such as education, business, and home theater systems fuels the liquid crystal on the silicon market for an exponential growth.

The liquid crystal on silicon market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is classified into projectors, heads up display, head-mounted display, and others. Applications covered in the study include automotive, consumer electronics, medical, military, and others. Based on geography, the market is as analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include 3M, Himax Display Inc., Cannon Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Microvision Inc., Holoeye Systems Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., and Syndiant Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the liquid crystal on silicon market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Projectors

Heads up Display

Head-Mounted Display

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Others

