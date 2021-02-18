Liquid Cooling Systems Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Liquid Cooling Systems Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Liquid Cooling Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Liquid Cooling Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global liquid cooling systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.63 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the expansion of player’s capabilities to provide highly effective services and solutions to diverse consumer base.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market

Liquid cooling systems are the collection of components responsible for maintaining the optimal temperature in various industrial equipments and computing systems. This system involves the usage of a certain variety of liquid that is used to submerge the equipments, and this liquid is regulated with the help of a heat exchanger or circulator. These systems are highly effective in maintaining the temperature of the systems below the room air temperature, exhibiting greater effectiveness in comparison to other forms of cooling mechanisms

Market Drivers:

Rapid shift of consumers to adopt liquid cooling methods instead of air cooling due to the benefits that it offers over the latter; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Low infrastructural requirement and noise-reduction associated with these cooling systems is expected to fuel the market growth

High awareness and popularity of this system is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing levels of data center construction activities throughout the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Large financial costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these systems is expected to hinder the market growth

Preference of consumers to avail substitute cooling systems will also restrict the is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market

By Type

Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems Liquid-to-Air Systems Liquid-to-Liquid Systems

Compressor-Based Systems Recirculating Chillers



By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Medical Imaging Medical Diagnostics Medical Therapy Others

Analytical Equipment Chromatography Spectroscopy Molecular Diagnostics General Laboratory Equipment Others

Industrial Semiconductor Lasers Machining Plastic Processing Additive Machining Others

Data Centers

Telecommunications

Automotive

Military

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, CoolIT Systems announced the launch of an integrated cooling solution designed for Intel’s “Server System S9200WK”. This is another evidence of various server manufacturers adopting direct liquid cooling solutions to incorporate higher performance without compromising on the energy requirements

In September 2018, FUJITSU announced the commercial availability of their liquid immersion cooling system for the Japan region. “Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY” will be available globally at a later stage, and has been designed to provide high efficiency in cooling operations for entirety of IT infrastructure with the help of complete immersion. This system will reduce the power consumption by about 40% when compared with various air-based cooling systems. FUJITSU aims to expand their service capabilities for liquid cooling systems while helping various users to undergo various transformations of their business operations

Competitive Analysis

Global liquid cooling systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid cooling systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid cooling systems market are Laird Thermal Systems; Boyd Corporation; Lytron; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Asetek, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Green Revolution Cooling; Midas Green Technologies; Allied-Control.com; CoolIT Systems; FUJITSU; Koolance, Inc.; Cooler Master Technology inc.; CORSAIR; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; NZXT; Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.; EKWB d.o.o.; ENERMAX Technology Corporation; EVGA Corporation; Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., Alphacool International GmbH among others.

The Liquid Cooling Systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Liquid Cooling Systems market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Liquid Cooling Systems market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Liquid Cooling Systems market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Liquid Cooling Systems. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

