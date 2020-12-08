Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Share, Trend | Leading Players – Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In Liquid Biopsy Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Liquid Biopsy Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Liquid Biopsy Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Global liquid biopsy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advent of various innovations and researches in the field of healthcare to integrate technology, to enable diagnosis and treatment with minimally invasive procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global liquid biopsy market are Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Exact Sciences Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., LungLife AI, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Trovagene, Exosome Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., Genomic Health, Biocept, Inc, RainDance Technologies Inc., BGI and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid biopsy is minimally invasive technology which does not require costly invasive procedures. It enables the doctors to access various diseases and make a decision through blood sample of the patient. It is mainly used for monitoring and diagnostic purpose. Various doctors use it to test the cancer in the blood cells of the patient. It only requires 5 milliliters of blood which means they are much easier to tolerate and this makes the procedure quicker than a surgical biopsy.

Segmentation: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Sample Type

Blood Sampling LB

Urine Sampling LB

Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Products and Services

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

Cell-Free DNA

Extracellular Vesicles (Evs)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Application

Cancer Applications

Non-Cancer Applications

Liquid Biopsy Market : By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Other End Users

Liquid Biopsy Market : By Geography

North Americ

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp has successfully complete series funding round and raised USD 110 million. The company has used funds to launch CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test to detect multiple cancers early. The funds will help the company to expand its product offerings and an increase improves its customer’s experience.

In March 2019, QIAGEN had launched novel liquid biopsy solutions and NGS panels with seamlessly integrated bioinformatics which can support the various innovations and advances in cancer research. The launch will enable the company to focus on customer problems as well as expanding the company product portfolio.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer is a key driver for the market

Noninvasive procedures preferences have increased which has propelled the market growth

Government and global health organizations have taken many initiatives which has boosted the market

Personalized Medic one has gained a lot of emphasis which has driven the market growth

There are various technological upgradation and advancements to augment market revenues

There are various players spending on R&D for liquid biopsy is boosting the market growth

Liquid Biopsy Market : Market Restraints

There is a lack awareness in developing and underdeveloped counters which act as a restraint to the market growth

There are various limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing which is hampering the market growth

The low sensitivity and specificity is hindering the market growth

