Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 358.91 Mn by 2027 | Biocept, inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lunglifeai, inc, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd, Inivata ltd,Exact sciences corporation, Mdxhealth, Qiagen, and Thermo fisher scientific inc

Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 358.91 Mn by 2027 | Biocept, inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lunglifeai, inc, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd, Inivata ltd,Exact sciences corporation, Mdxhealth, Qiagen, and Thermo fisher scientific inc

According to the latest study on ‘Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product & Services, Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Application, and End User.’ The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027.The report provides trends prevailing in the global liquid biopsy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003996/

Based on product & services, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into equipment, reagents & kits and services. The reagents & kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the market during the forecast period. The growth of reagents & kit segment is attributed to the enhancement of solution to improve staining results and unique antibodies with fluorescent staining markers. There are various reagent & kits available in market for the detection of cancerous cell. For instance, MagMAX cell-free total nucleic acid isolation kit used to isolate and purify cfRNA and cfDNA from serum, plasma, or urine samples with the help of magnetic bead-based technology.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is the major factor driving the growth of the market. However, low sensitivity of liquid biopsy is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Biocept, inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lunglifeai, inc, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd, Inivata ltd,Exact sciences corporation, Mdxhealth, Qiagen, and Thermo fisher scientific inc. are among the key players present in the liquid biopsy market. The companies are focused on following organic strategies such as product launches and business expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a product namely Oncomine Precision Assay, which is innovative pan-cancer panel for the Genexus platform. It is likely to perform, genomic profiling from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue and liquid biopsy samples with a single assay.

The report segments global liquid biopsy market as follows:

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Product & Service

Equipment

Reagents & Kits

Services

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Sample

Blood Based

Urine Based

Other samples

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Exosomes

Free Nucleic Acid

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Application

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Oncology

Transplant Diagnostics

Other Applications

Liquid Biopsy Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Other End Users

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here to buy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003996/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876