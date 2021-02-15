Liquid Biopsy Market 2021-2027: Key Players Research-Biocept, Bio-Rad Laboratories, LungLife AI, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche etc.

The liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027.

The market players operating in the liquid biopsy market adopt the business expansion to enlarge customer base across the world, collaborations, and product launches. These strategies permit the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in August 2018, Exact Sciences Corp. announced signing of partnership with Pfizer to promote Colorguard in the US. Pfizer has helped with sales representative to promote the test to physicians and health systems during marketing campaign.

Company Profiles

Biocept, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

LungLife AI, Inc

Exosome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd

Exact Sciences Corporation

Inivata Ltd

MDxHealth

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Liquid Biopsy market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Liquid Biopsy market is segmented as, Liquid Biopsy and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Liquid Biopsy market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Liquid Biopsy market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Liquid Biopsy market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

