Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Bio-Rad, Roche, Biocartis, Qiagen, Guardant Health, MDxHealth, OME Care, NeoGenomics Laboraories, Sysmex Inostics, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Biocept, Angle plc
The business intelligence report of Liquid Biopsy IVD market is a collection of important datapoints, including prevailing trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and restraints, shaping the industry dynamics in terms of regional landscape and competitive arena. In addition, it emphasizes on the sizes and shares of the market segments, such as the product type and application spectrum. The research document also includes the COVID-19 implications on this vertical and suggests strategies for effective risk management and assuring high profits in the ensuing years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Biopsy IVD in Global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Liquid Biopsy IVD market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Liquid Biopsy IVD companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Circulating Tumor Cells
Circulating Tumor DNA
Extracellular Vesicles
Others
China Liquid Biopsy IVD Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Blood Sample Based
Urine Sample Based
Other Bio Fluids Based
Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bio-Rad
Roche
Biocartis
Qiagen
Guardant Health
MDxHealth
OME Care
NeoGenomics Laboraories
Sysmex Inostics
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Biocept
Angle plc
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Liquid Biopsy IVD in Global Market
Table 5. Top Liquid Biopsy IVD Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Liquid Biopsy IVD Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Biopsy IVD Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Biopsy IVD Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Liquid Biopsy IVD Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
continued…
