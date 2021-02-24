Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg) Market Comprehensive Analysis on Challenging Factors focuses on Key Players like British Petroleum Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global market size Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020-2027.

The major players dominating the market are British Petroleum Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Petroleum Nasional Bhd, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell and Valero Energy.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LPG market, including information about current market situations, changing market dynamics, expected trends and market intelligence

Driving and restraining factors of the market are comprehensively analyzed

Porter’s Five Force model and SWOT illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers in the market and would help stakeholders to make strategic decisions

The analysis assists stakeholders in understanding the key strategies adopted by companies to gain traction in the LPG market

Micro level analysis is conducted based on product types, applications and regions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY SOURCE TYPE

Refineries

Associated gas

Non-associated gas

MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Residential/commercial

Chemical

Industrial

Auto fuel

Refineries

Other

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

LAMEA

