Liposome Drug Delivery Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2027 | Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma, Astellas Pharma

The liposome drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 6,992.95 million by 2027 from US$ 3,594.41 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Liposome Drug Delivery Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

What is Liposome Drug Delivery?

Liposomes, a novel drug delivery system (NDDS), are bilayer vesicular structures used in delivering drugs or genetic material into a cell. The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, especially in the US and the European countries, research institutes are pressurized to accelerate their R&D activities to develop drugs and vaccines for the treatment. Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials, such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.

Market Insights

Over the past few decades, R&D activities in liposomal drug delivery systems have rapidly increased across the world due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Liposomal drug delivery offers various advantages, such as improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, and decreased toxicity, thereby making these delivery systems ideal for patients suffering from various chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.

Key vendors engaged in the Liposome Drug Delivery Market and covered in this report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Luye Pharma Group

Ipsen Pharma

CELSION, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Acrotech Biopharma, Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Liposome Drug Delivery Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Liposome Drug Delivery Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Liposome Drug Delivery Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Product

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Liposomal Amphotericin B

Others

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Technology

Stealth Liposome Technology

Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology

DepoFoam Liposome Technology

Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL) Technology

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Application

Fungal Diseases

Cancer Therapy

Pain Management

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Liposome Drug Delivery market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Liposome Drug Delivery market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Liposome Drug Delivery market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Liposome Drug Delivery market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Liposome Drug Delivery market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Liposome Drug Delivery market segments and regions.

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Liposome Drug Delivery market.

