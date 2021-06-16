Lipidomics Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020 to 2027 Worldwide with Top Key Players: Zora Biosciences OY, Owl Metabolomics, Avanti Lipids Polar, Inc., The Metabolomics Innovation Centre

Lipidomics is a developing biomedical research discipline that includes complex lipidome analysis. It is a quantitative and comprehensive description of a collection of lipid species in an organism. Lipidomics compromises system-level quantitation and identifies several networks and cellular lipids and interaction pathways with distinct proteins and moieties.

The lipidomics market is driving due to the increase in the need for accurate disease diagnosis, growth in demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in lipidomics. However, stringent regulatory guidelines, unavailability of advanced instruments, lack of technology adoption, and a shortage of professional researchers hamper the lipidomics market’s growth. Moreover, a wide range of lipidomics applications, an increase in the prevalence of target diseases such as cancers, and an increase in the scope of clinical trials and toxicological studies are expected to provide opportunities in the global lipidomics market.

Top vendors of Lipidomics Market:

Zora Biosciences OY

Owl Metabolomics

Avanti Lipids Polar, Inc.

The Metabolomics Innovation Centre

Lipotype GmbH

Metabolon, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Creative Proteomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

MetaSysX

The lipidomics market is segmented on the basis of sample type, application, and end user. Based on sample type, the market is segmented as blood sample, tissue sample, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as drug discovery, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, diagnosis and treatment, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as biopharmaceutical companies, agriculture industries, food and beverage industry, and academic research institutes.

The report comprises and analyzes the global factors and major key points like recent trends, revenue, regions of the market. North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and India are the global regions that have a lot of scope in this market. Researched data also shows the restraints of this market in the upcoming five year.

