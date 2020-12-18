Lipid Panel Testing Market 2020-2026 Deep Analysis | Leading Players – Abbott, AccuTech, LLC, Avanti Polar Lipids., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

In Lipid Panel Testing Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Lipid Panel Testing Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Lipid Panel Testing Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Lipid Panel Testing Market

Global lipid panel testing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cardiovascular diseases and technological advancement in lipid panel testing are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lipid panel testing market are Abbott, AccuTech, LLC, Avanti Polar Lipids., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ​PTS Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Sonora Quest Laboratories, ​PTS Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc., Cleveland HeartLab, Inc, Beaumont Health, WellnessFX, InOut Labs, and others.

Market Definition: Global Lipid Panel Testing Market

Lipid panel is a test which is done to measure the amount of lipids in the blood. Cholesterol, triglycerides, low density lipoprotein and others are some of the common lipids that are found in blood. This test is useful as it helps in detecting the problems associated with cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, high cholesterol and others. Rising cases of hypertension and dyslipidemia among population is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Lipid Panel Testing Market

Lipid Panel Testing Market : By Disease

Hyperlipidemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Hyperlipoproteinemia

Tangier Disease

Lipid Panel Testing Market : By End- Use Industry

Home Based Testing Kits

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Lipid Panel Testing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Atonomics A/S announced that they have received CE marking for their first lipid test panel under their trace platform. Trace is a platform which is a specially designed self-testing platform so that one can get accurate results at low cost. The main aim of the launch is to get lab accuracy in a user friendly format.

In April 2017, PTS Diagnostics announced that they have received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for expansion of HDL cholesterol (HDL) to 120 mg/dL for their PTS Panels lipid panel test strips. Now this, lipid panel test strip has the ability to measure 20 to 120 mg/dLf level of HDL. The main aim was to meet the requirement of the consumer for CardioChek system to measure high HDL cholesterol level.

Lipid Panel Testing Market Drivers

Rising aging population worldwide is the factor driving the market growth

Increasing cases of hypertension worldwide will also propel the growth of the market

Growing demand for high quality medical solutions is also driving growth the market growth

Technological advancement and development in lipid panel testing market will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Lipid Panel Testing Market Restraints

High healthcare expenditure will restrain the market growth

Fewer profit margins for operator in the market will also hamper the market growth

