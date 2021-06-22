Lipid Nutrition Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2028

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and consumer awareness about the health benefits of nutritional lipids and increasing focus on preventive healthcare are key factors contributing to high CAGR of lipid nutrition during the forecast period .

Market Size – USD 9,295.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for lipid nutrition due to their increasing application

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lipid Nutrition market was valued at USD 9,295.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.53 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Lipids are a group of non-polar organic compounds. Lipids are categorized into fatty acids, glycerides, prenol lipids, sterol lipids, among others. Living organisms have a dietary requirement for some lipid as lipids play an important role in the energy storage, absorption of essential vitamins such as A, D, and E, and cell signaling. Lipids have a wide range of applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. Food and beverages account for the major market share in the lipid nutrition market, owing to their flavor and odor enhancing properties and wide application in food items. Lipid infused products are available in both solid and liquid forms and are available in mass retail stores. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity is one of the major factors driving the growth of the lipid nutrition market, thus fostering the growth of the F&B industry. Rising competition amongst market players as well as the demand for high quality products at a lower cost can act as a major challenge for the growth of the market through the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026.

Key participants include BASF, Nordic’s Naturals, Cargill, Croda International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation, Kerry Group, and Aker BioMarine, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, infant formula is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5%. Lipid nutrition is the main energy source in the infant diet, and are necessary for normal growth and physical activity.

Based on the source, the plant-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the shift in vegan food preference.

Lipid nutrition is extensively used in food and beverages owing to their flavor and odor enhancing properties.

Lipid oxidation which leads to nutritional loss and stringent regulations with respect to food ingredients used in lipid nutrition products are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

As of 2018, Omega-3 segment dominates the global lipid nutrition market with 33.3% owing to their various health benefits. Lipid nutrition improves eye health and brain health and is also found effective for depression and anxiety.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Lipid Nutrition market on the basis of type, source type, form, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Omega 3

Omega 6

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Others

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Plant

Animal

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Powder

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dietary supplements & nutraceuticals

Infant formula

Pharmaceutical

Food fortification

Animal nutrition

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



