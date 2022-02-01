Lionel Richie cancels his European tour and will no longer come to Portugal

The American musician has been confirmed to be on the EDP Cool Jazz poster since 2020. The organization will announce a new artist.

The musician will no longer tour.

Lionel Richie is no longer playing in Portugal this year. The American musician canceled the “Hello” tour in Europe planned for the summer, which EDP Cool Jazz was supposed to visit in Cascais in July. The reason remains the pandemic.

“As Covid-19 and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to postpone my European tour scheduled for this summer. The most important thing for me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope everyone understands this and I look forward to seeing you soon when it is safe for us to meet,” Lionel Richie said in a statement.

The organization promises to announce a new headliner soon. Tickets issued for the Lionel Richie show will be returned to the locations where the tickets were purchased starting February 8th. John Legend, Yann Tiersen, Diana Krall and Jorge Ben Jor are other international names in the lineup.