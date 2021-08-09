Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG drives internet users crazy (45 tweets)

The football world has been on the alert for a few days as we are witnessing one of the most important events in football history. After FC Barcelona let Messi go because of his critical budget, the six-fold Golden Ball is on the verge of signing for PSG after an already phenomenal summer transfer window for the capital’s club. His arrival in Paris made internet users react.

# 1

Lionel #Messi at @ClermontFoot in 2022.

You’ll read it here first … and last, I know!

August 8, 2021

# 2

#messi #bourget pic.twitter.com/Z76l1tPuTo

August 8, 2021

# 3

BLITZ | The #PSG supporters are more and more numerous in the #Bourget and hope to see #Messi in the evening.

(@RemyBuisine) # MessiAuPSGpic.twitter.com / kKqijk5mOg

August 8, 2021

# 4

BREAK

While we thought Lionel #Messi was on his way to Paris by plane, the Argentine decided to travel there with TER via Limoges! His arrival in Montparnasse-Bienvenüe will be between 7:35 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. tomorrow, depending on the delays.

Source: SNCF via 3615 Ulla

August 8, 2021

# 5

I’ve been a fan of OM since I was little, I’ve been a fan of Messi since I was little. My choice ? Buy a seat for the next Classico and insult Messi’s family for 90 minutes

August 6, 2021

# 6

That legendary moment we will experience when Laurent Paganelli interviews Messi in Spanish after a PSG game pic.twitter.com/z4OOkwSGUv

August 9, 2021

# 7

Sergio Aguero in Barcelona next season without Messi #Messi pic.twitter.com/9sOANRsRKH

August 5, 2021

Sergio Agüero in Barcelona next season without Messi

# 8th

I can never forget this tearing moment #Messi pic.twitter.com/nr32JlKuxx

August 8, 2021

I will never forget this heartbreaking moment

# 9

Lionel #Messi meets his new teammates at PSG pic.twitter.com/R291eeOit2

August 9, 2021

Lionel Messi meets his new teammates at PSG

# 10

URGENT In exchange for Lionel #Messi, France agrees to return Manuel Valls to Barcelona.

(RT) pic.twitter.com/m38DOeq0wc

August 9, 2021

# 11

PSG go to the park to welcome Messi today: pic.twitter.com/Vw2ICicgm7

August 9, 2021

# 12

Parisian fans enter the park for Messi’s first game: pic.twitter.com/U5NrHrXAZh

August 9, 2021

# 13

INFO: “Since I tell you that he is not loo, he is not here, he will come tomorrow”

#Messi pic.twitter.com/eznYbACFlb

August 8, 2021

# 14

A plane landed in Le Bourget, but … false positive! The crew members were treated with a legendary welcome #Messi

August 8, 2021

# fifteen

The return of the famous black van … #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/7xoKbZPnbV

August 9, 2021

# 16

Neymar, when Messi arrives for a medical exam: pic.twitter.com/fJRT86O4zp

August 8, 2021

# 17

– Here, my phone number. Next year I’ll follow you no matter what.

– No ?

– Well, I’ll tell you. pic.twitter.com/uggVzsR1w0

August 8, 2021

# 18

“Don’t cry because it’s over … smile because it happened.” #Messi pic.twitter.com/oKZE7Ekw6l

August 7, 2021

Don’t cry because it’s over … smile because it happened.

# 19

The end of an era …

The best rivalry ever in this beautiful game. Two players who literally achieved everything.

The new La Liga era will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/KlnyhensVK

August 5, 2021

The end of an era …

The best rivalry ever. Two players who achieved absolutely everything.

The new La Liga era will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

# 20

Barça TV broadcast all of Messi’s goals last night

The program started at 11:15 p.m.

It ended at 4:30 a.m.

5h15 goals pic.twitter.com/PmzgFg6BuI

August 7, 2021

# 21

PSG made the best transfer window in football history for 60 million euros

Messi

Ramos

Donnarumma

Hakimi

Wijnaldum pic.twitter.com/wP6yyZZfBm

August 7, 2021

# 22

Barca fans, who have had the best player in football history at home for 17 years but are taking advantage of this sad day to browse the rumors and pick those who ruin their image the most, have a real problem with social networks.

August 8, 2021

# 23

Especially in Paris. #Messi

pic.twitter.com/1V8Qi1omxK

August 9, 2021

# 24

Still can’t believe Messi won’t play for Barca anymore Long Live King Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/TQg0qAdw1A

August 6, 2021

I still can’t believe Messi won’t play for Barca anymore

# 25

It really hurts like hell to know that Lionel #Messi won’t lift his 7th or 8th Ballon d’Or as FC Barcelona player at Camp Nou, the best stadium in the world pic.twitter.com/RN8LeTscAa

August 8, 2021

It really hurts to know that Lionel Messi won’t lift his 7th or 8th Golden Ball as a FC Barcelona player at Camp Nou, the best stadium in the world.

# 26

The end of a beautiful era # Messi #GraciasMessi pic.twitter.com/9nvn9KecnE

August 8, 2021

# 27

As rumors of the arrival of #Messi in Paris pile up, the Messi clan continues to hesitate. The Argentine was still in Barcelona this morning. He knows that the #PSG is waiting for him, but after these very intense days he doesn’t want to rush to clarify his future.

August 9, 2021

# 28

Lionel #Messi landed in Paris. For the next few hours he will have medicine with #PSG. # Transfers

August 9, 2021

# 29

Journalists, supporters and the simple curious are waiting for a man: Lionel Messi #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/CVgjW3lcI1

August 9, 2021

# 30

BLITZ | #Messi is on the way to #Paris, a #press conference for a presentation by Lionel Messi could take place in the Parc des #Princes during the day.

(@CanalSupporters) #MessiAuPSG

August 9, 2021

# 31

A plane has just landed near Le Bourget and the supporters are gathering to have the first pictures…. FALSE ALARM #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/bzVp7L6i5k

August 9, 2021

# 32

“LEAGUE 1 IS STRONGER THAN THE LEAGUE” H. Ben Arfa, 13.09.20

Once again he was ahead of the game. # Messi

August 9, 2021

# 33

Messi Messieur pic.twitter.com/Rznvs2Aji6

August 6, 2021

# 34

PSG shirt sales after Messi’s arrival #MessiAuPSG pic.twitter.com/IQtUXYaP0j

August 6, 2021

# 35

The PSG that will bring the Real and Barca captain in 1 month (I’ve never seen that lol) pic.twitter.com/QhjeIaLIZ4

August 6, 2021

# 36

Messiha, Paris: It’s done pic.twitter.com/tzMjnnvF8v

August 6, 2021

# 37

Messi, who will miss Troyes-PSG tonight, has to give him a chance anyway

August 7, 2021

# 38

Unbelievable what Nasser and the board have done to confirm the arrival of Lionel Messi. You went to the bank and didn’t miss your secret code, I don’t know if we’ll hear that.

August 6, 2021

# 39

Mandanda when he sees Mbappé, Neymar and Messi getting closer to his goal by building little bridges with everyone #MessiAuPSG pic.twitter.com/T5GUs4axLc

August 6, 2021

# 40

So Messi is going on vacation with them and leaving Barça and my girl is surprised I won’t let her go with her friends pic.twitter.com/2KbSBPD0Uf

August 6, 2021

# 41

It’s funny we were less happy when Manuel Valls came to Paris from Barcelona #Messi

August 6, 2021

# 42

Aguero when he got to the locker room and saw Sergi Roberto sitting at Messi’s place pic.twitter.com/3lAtakIh2M

August 6, 2021

# 43

Thank you, Mr Diane. Everything that happens is also thanks to you #Messi pic.twitter.com/4EyPukgmPP

August 9, 2021

# 44

PS5

PSG #PSG # FIFA22 #Messi pic.twitter.com/QbJ9JOOy5z

August 9, 2021

# 45

I am waiting with interest (and not surprisingly) the invitation from #Messi to the lysée.

August 9, 2021

If you want to relive the Euro 2020 finals, it’s here!