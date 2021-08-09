Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG drives internet users crazy (45 tweets)
The football world has been on the alert for a few days as we are witnessing one of the most important events in football history. After FC Barcelona let Messi go because of his critical budget, the six-fold Golden Ball is on the verge of signing for PSG after an already phenomenal summer transfer window for the capital’s club. His arrival in Paris made internet users react.
Lionel #Messi at @ClermontFoot in 2022.
You’ll read it here first … and last, I know!
#messi #bourget pic.twitter.com/Z76l1tPuTo
BLITZ | The #PSG supporters are more and more numerous in the #Bourget and hope to see #Messi in the evening.
(@RemyBuisine) # MessiAuPSGpic.twitter.com / kKqijk5mOg
BREAK
While we thought Lionel #Messi was on his way to Paris by plane, the Argentine decided to travel there with TER via Limoges! His arrival in Montparnasse-Bienvenüe will be between 7:35 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. tomorrow, depending on the delays.
Source: SNCF via 3615 Ulla
I’ve been a fan of OM since I was little, I’ve been a fan of Messi since I was little. My choice ? Buy a seat for the next Classico and insult Messi’s family for 90 minutes
That legendary moment we will experience when Laurent Paganelli interviews Messi in Spanish after a PSG game pic.twitter.com/z4OOkwSGUv
Sergio Aguero in Barcelona next season without Messi #Messi pic.twitter.com/9sOANRsRKH
I can never forget this tearing moment #Messi pic.twitter.com/nr32JlKuxx
Lionel #Messi meets his new teammates at PSG pic.twitter.com/R291eeOit2
URGENT In exchange for Lionel #Messi, France agrees to return Manuel Valls to Barcelona.
(RT) pic.twitter.com/m38DOeq0wc
PSG go to the park to welcome Messi today: pic.twitter.com/Vw2ICicgm7
Parisian fans enter the park for Messi’s first game: pic.twitter.com/U5NrHrXAZh
INFO: “Since I tell you that he is not loo, he is not here, he will come tomorrow”
#Messi pic.twitter.com/eznYbACFlb
A plane landed in Le Bourget, but … false positive! The crew members were treated with a legendary welcome #Messi
The return of the famous black van … #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/7xoKbZPnbV
Neymar, when Messi arrives for a medical exam: pic.twitter.com/fJRT86O4zp
– Here, my phone number. Next year I’ll follow you no matter what.
– No ?
– Well, I’ll tell you. pic.twitter.com/uggVzsR1w0
“Don’t cry because it’s over … smile because it happened.” #Messi pic.twitter.com/oKZE7Ekw6l
The end of an era …
The best rivalry ever in this beautiful game. Two players who literally achieved everything.
The new La Liga era will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/KlnyhensVK
Barça TV broadcast all of Messi’s goals last night
The program started at 11:15 p.m.
It ended at 4:30 a.m.
5h15 goals pic.twitter.com/PmzgFg6BuI
PSG made the best transfer window in football history for 60 million euros
Messi
Ramos
Donnarumma
Hakimi
Wijnaldum pic.twitter.com/wP6yyZZfBm
Barca fans, who have had the best player in football history at home for 17 years but are taking advantage of this sad day to browse the rumors and pick those who ruin their image the most, have a real problem with social networks.
Especially in Paris. #Messi
pic.twitter.com/1V8Qi1omxK
Still can’t believe Messi won’t play for Barca anymore Long Live King Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/TQg0qAdw1A
It really hurts like hell to know that Lionel #Messi won’t lift his 7th or 8th Ballon d’Or as FC Barcelona player at Camp Nou, the best stadium in the world pic.twitter.com/RN8LeTscAa
The end of a beautiful era # Messi #GraciasMessi pic.twitter.com/9nvn9KecnE
As rumors of the arrival of #Messi in Paris pile up, the Messi clan continues to hesitate. The Argentine was still in Barcelona this morning. He knows that the #PSG is waiting for him, but after these very intense days he doesn’t want to rush to clarify his future.
Lionel #Messi landed in Paris. For the next few hours he will have medicine with #PSG. # Transfers
Journalists, supporters and the simple curious are waiting for a man: Lionel Messi #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/CVgjW3lcI1
BLITZ | #Messi is on the way to #Paris, a #press conference for a presentation by Lionel Messi could take place in the Parc des #Princes during the day.
(@CanalSupporters) #MessiAuPSG
A plane has just landed near Le Bourget and the supporters are gathering to have the first pictures…. FALSE ALARM #PSG #TeamPSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/bzVp7L6i5k
“LEAGUE 1 IS STRONGER THAN THE LEAGUE” H. Ben Arfa, 13.09.20
Once again he was ahead of the game. # Messi
Messi Messieur pic.twitter.com/Rznvs2Aji6
PSG shirt sales after Messi’s arrival #MessiAuPSG pic.twitter.com/IQtUXYaP0j
The PSG that will bring the Real and Barca captain in 1 month (I’ve never seen that lol) pic.twitter.com/QhjeIaLIZ4
Messiha, Paris: It’s done pic.twitter.com/tzMjnnvF8v
Messi, who will miss Troyes-PSG tonight, has to give him a chance anyway
Unbelievable what Nasser and the board have done to confirm the arrival of Lionel Messi. You went to the bank and didn’t miss your secret code, I don’t know if we’ll hear that.
Mandanda when he sees Mbappé, Neymar and Messi getting closer to his goal by building little bridges with everyone #MessiAuPSG pic.twitter.com/T5GUs4axLc
So Messi is going on vacation with them and leaving Barça and my girl is surprised I won’t let her go with her friends pic.twitter.com/2KbSBPD0Uf
It’s funny we were less happy when Manuel Valls came to Paris from Barcelona #Messi
Aguero when he got to the locker room and saw Sergi Roberto sitting at Messi’s place pic.twitter.com/3lAtakIh2M
Thank you, Mr Diane. Everything that happens is also thanks to you #Messi pic.twitter.com/4EyPukgmPP
PS5
PSG #PSG # FIFA22 #Messi pic.twitter.com/QbJ9JOOy5z
I am waiting with interest (and not surprisingly) the invitation from #Messi to the lysée.
