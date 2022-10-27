Lionel Messi x PUBG Mobile collaboration officially announced by Krafton

The builders of the battle royale title PUBG Cell have been making fairly a couple of strikes out there. Krafton just lately introduced the sport’s collaboration with Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Making the information public on its official social media web page, PUBG Cell revealed that the partnership will happen within the upcoming Model 2.3 replace this November.

PUBG Cell to introduce distinctive assortment of in-game outfits

As a part of this partnership, the builders will introduce a brand new assortment of in-game outfits and different objects, which shall be accessible for a restricted period of time. The creators additionally acknowledged that additional particulars concerning the identical can be supplied in due time.

What did Lionel Messi must say concerning the collaboration?

The Argentinian soccer legend is arguably the best soccer participant of all time and has an enormous following worldwide. He was part of F.C. Barcelona and at the moment performs for Paris Saint-Germain. He has received numerous accolades, together with the distinguished Ballon d’Or a document seven occasions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lionel Messi acknowledged:

“Video video games have at all times been an enormous a part of my life. I discover them extremely useful to loosen up and luxuriate in myself once I’m not coaching, and to attach with my teammates, buddies, and household. PUBG MOBILE is a lot enjoyable, and I’m personally amongst its tens of millions of followers all around the world. I’m pleased with what we’ve been engaged on and need to invite all gamers to hitch me in PUBG MOBILE.”

Vincent Wang, normal supervisor at Tencent Video games, mentioned:

“We’re extremely fortunate to have such a world sporting famous person be part of PUBG MOBILE. Understanding that a lot of PUBG MOBILE gamers are huge soccer lovers as it’s, we are able to’t wait to champion the game in-game, in addition to unfold its pleasure to new followers.”

The sport has beforehand collaborated with many pop-culture icons, together with Korean band Blackpink and EDM artist Alan Walker. The title just lately additionally collaborated with Squid Recreation actress Ho Yeon.

Nevertheless, this collaboration with Messi needs to be the largest one within the historical past of the title; PUBG Cell and soccer followers are ecstatic.

The title may even host its greatest yearly occasion, the International Championship (PMGC) 2022, this 12 months. The event, which is because of begin in November as nicely, will characteristic an infinite prize pool of $4 million and have 51 groups from all all over the world. The taking part squads will battle for bragging rights and for the title of final champions.

This Messi collaboration will certainly assist promote the International Championship to a wider viewers, reeling in new followers to observe the competitors.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



