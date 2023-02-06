Linus Tech Tips makes a surprise appearance on xQc’s stream, places a $1,000 bet

On February 6, in style tech YouTuber Linus from Linus Tech Suggestions shocked the group by showing on the livestream of Twitch star Felix “xQc.” The previous introduced top-of-the-line PC elements to construct a brand-new system for the latter.

Whereas Felix was introducing Linus to his viewers, the YouTuber inquired what was “damaged” about his pc and said:

“What’s up?… All proper, so the place’s the damaged pc at? This one proper right here? I introduced slightly one thing of nearly every little thing we may presumably want. Are you able to clarify to me what’s damaged about it? As a result of I’ll be trustworthy with you, all I noticed was you tweeting, ‘Oh my god! My pc’s damaged once more!'”

“Bing is about to get superb” – Linus Tech Suggestions wagers $1,000 in opposition to xQc on livestream

After he completed constructing the PC, Linus claimed that Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, was about to “get superb.” He then wagered $1,000 in opposition to Felix, saying:

“Bing is about to get superb and this I’ll guess you $1,000! You understand how I do know?”

xQc was overjoyed when he heard Linus wished to guess and shook his hand in delight. The French-Canadian icon wished to know extra about what Linus needed to say, and the latter responded by saying that Microsoft just lately invested a billion {dollars} in OpenAI, the creator of the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

The YouTuber defined:

“I do know one thing that you do not know, I believe. ChatGPT? Guess what. Microsoft has invested over a billion {dollars} in OpenAI and it leaked! Bing with ChatGPT, leaked! They’d it by chance reside. It is coming! It is shut!

Linus went on to say that the collaboration would “occur quickly,” to which xQc responded by saying:

“And I hope that is uploaded within the video in order that it does not occur and it appears horrible and it is simply ruins all people’s lives they usually blame you for it.”

Followers react to Linus Tech Suggestions making a visitor look on xQc’s livestream

A number of clips from xQc’s livestream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the response threads amassing quite a few fan feedback. Redditor u/Moraxion known as the web personalities “pure content material genius masterminds”:

In the meantime, Reddit person u/ZypherPunk jokingly said that Linus would get talked about within the “courtroom paperwork”:

Quite a few group members mentioned Linus sharing insights about Bing and ChatGPT, and here is what they needed to say:

For these unaware, Linus Tech Suggestions is among the largest tech-focused channels on YouTube, having greater than 15.2 million subscribers with over 6.6 billion channel views.

Along with YouTube, Linus additionally has a big following on Twitch, the place he hosts the favored tech podcast, The WAN Present.



